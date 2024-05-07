Northern Bear Golf Course opens this season without iconic clubhouse

Golf season is upon us and the Northern Bear Golf Course is ramping up operations — but things will look very different this year.

On Jan. 13, staff at the the golf course east of Edmonton watched as their clubhouse went up in flames.

The extreme cold at the time made it difficult for firefighters to battle the large flames at the course near Township Road 510 and Range Road 510.

Since then, the Strathcona County course has been pivoting in hopes of offering the same services it did when it had the iconic building, often described as the most beautiful clubhouse in all of Alberta or even Canada.

Blair McDowell, director of golf at the Northern Bear Golf Course, said they will have temporary facilities in place in the coming days including clubhouse facilities, restaurant, lounge, pro shop and offices.

View image in full screen

Already, seven trailers are on site where on Tuesday inside one of them, staff were unpacking boxes of golf balls and clubs, and assembling shelving inside what will be the new pro shop.

View image in full screen

McDowell explained that it may not be the same beautiful facility, but they have what they need for the 2024 golf season.

“We had to work pretty hard to get to the point where we could find a way to have it all happen in a short period of time. But it’s all come together quite well. A lot of people working toward that goal,” McDowell said.

View image in full screen

After the fire, McDowell said people were devastated. He said it was a sad time for people who got married or held other special events there, but now they are looking to the future.

“You know what? We’re ready to move on and build something bigger and better.”

This year they will host tournaments using tent structures on the property and are in the process of booking more events. McDowell did not specify what those will be.

“We’ve had lots of great interest in memberships and just committing to helping the process,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of support from the corporate community and our membership.”

As of Tuesday, the charred steel framing and foundation — all that remains of the old building — remained fenced off.

The golf course said the cause of the fire remains undetermined and they are still dealing with insurance, so a rebuild can’t yet get underway.

McDowell said while there is no real timeline for the clubhouses’ replacement, he hopes it will be finished by 2026.

View image in full screen

When the clubhouse gets rebuilt, McDowell hinted there might be a couple of changes but did not specify what those could be.

“We’re trying to do pretty much similar to what we had before. There’s a couple things we’d like to change, but ultimately, as you know, it was one of the nicest clubhouses in Canada and we’d like to get back to where it still can be.”

The golf course opened for the season on Friday, May 3.