Fire

Extreme cold adds challenge for fire crews battling blaze at Northern Bear Golf Course

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 13, 2024 12:41 pm
Firefighters in Strathcona County battle a blaze at the Northern Bear Golf Course.
Firefighters in Strathcona County battle a blaze at the Northern Bear Golf Course. Global News
The extreme cold created additional challenges for firefighters battling a blaze at the Northern Bear Golf Course near Township Road 510 and Range Road 222 in Alberta’s Strathcona County Saturday morning.

Fire crews arrived around 3 a.m. to find the southeast side of the clubhouse on fire with flames coming through the roof.

A spokesperson with Strathcona Fire said minutes later the clubhouse was fully involved and “crews were fighting a defensive fire in very difficult fire conditions.”

Five tankers were required to shuttle in water.

Officials said the water supply was challenged due to the extreme -40 C temperature, creating issues with frozen pump ports and lines.

A shift change was underway around 9 a.m. with fresh crews replacing the night shift.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

