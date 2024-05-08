Villeray business left with shattered window after arson: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating a fire at a business in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough early Wednesday.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police said an incendiary device was thrown through the storefront window of a shop located on St-Denis Street near Cremazie Boulevard.

The flames were quickly extinguished by fire crews who called police to the scene.

The extent of the damage was confined to the shattered window because much of the fire was brought under control before it could spread, said Sabrina Gauthier, spokesperson for Montreal police.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests in connection with the event.

Gauthier said arson squad investigators will speak with the owners of the store and will look over security footage to identify possible suspects.