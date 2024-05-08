Menu

Fire

Villeray business left with shattered window after arson: Montreal police

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 7:34 am
1 min read
An SPVM Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, View image in full screen
Montreal police said the arson squad is investigating after an incendiary device was thrown through the window of a shop in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension early Wednesday. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
The Montreal police arson squad is investigating a fire at a business in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough early Wednesday.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police said an incendiary device was thrown through the storefront window of a shop located on St-Denis Street near Cremazie Boulevard.

The flames were quickly extinguished by fire crews who called police to the scene.

The extent of the damage was confined to the shattered window because much of the fire was brought under control before it could spread, said Sabrina Gauthier, spokesperson for Montreal police.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests in connection with the event.

Gauthier said arson squad investigators will speak with the owners of the store and will look over security footage to identify possible suspects.

