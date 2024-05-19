4 homes destroyed in Fort Nelson wildfire, no green light yet for residents to return

Send this page to someone via email

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality has confirmed four homes in the Fort Nelson area have been destroyed by the Parker Lake wildfire, and that 10 other properties have been impacted by the blaze.

The municipality also said it’s been in contact with “a majority of owners” to relay information about their losses, and that it’s beginning preparations for essential services to return to Fort Nelson.

The emergency operations centre is providing access to utility providers, medical services and grocery providers.

“Additionally, an emergency operations centre advance team is in Fort Nelson, working to have the necessary systems to return the full emergency operations centre home,” municipal staff said on social media.

“Fort Nelson First Nation is also in the process of returning its emergency operations centre to Fort Nelson.”

Once the BC Wildlife Service deems the area safe and that wildfire risks have subsided, an announcement will be made by the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality for a full community re-entry.

“At this time, evacuation area access permits are only granted for essential businesses and employees they authorize for re-entry. All other applications are on hold and notifications will be sent out soon regarding this matter,” staff said.

In an update posted late Saturday, the municipality said projected weekend rain has provided “a window for progress,” but problematic drought conditions remain.

It says fire crews have placed “structural protection measures” on 200 homes in Fort Nelson, and crews are being aided by helicopters and heavy equipment.

The municipality said the Patry Creek wildfire to the north of the town doesn’t pose an immediate threat, at this time. A guard has been put in place in between that fire and Fort Nelson.

Highway 97 and Highway 77 remain closed, but residents are now allowed to apply for permits that allow people to re-enter the town if they need to feed livestock or maintain critical infrastructure.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting the Parker Lake wildfire is now around 12,329 hectares, or 123 square kilometres.

A fire information officer said Fort Nelson is not out of the woods yet, as the next few days are expected to be quite dry.

Fire activity is expected to increase due to the dry conditions, and a low-pressure system is expected to arrive in a few days as well.

That system could bring some precipitation but also some windy conditions.

The wildfire service said it does not have a timeline yet for green-lighting a full return for the Fort Nelson community.

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality Mayor Rob Fraser is urging people who stayed behind in the evacuation zone to stay on their properties and not share images of fire destruction on social media.

He said it was “insensitive” and “unconscionable” that images of properties destroyed by the Parker Lake wildfire outside Fort Nelson had been shared before owners were told of the damage by authorities.

Fraser’s comments come after videos were posted on social media showing what appeared to be multiple homes destroyed outside Fort Nelson.

— With files from the Canadian Press