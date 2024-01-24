Menu

Crime

Edmonton fire captain charged with child pornography-related offences

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 12:05 pm
1 min read
Christopher McDonald with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services speaks to Global News in a September 2018 interview. View image in full screen
Christopher McDonald with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services speaks to Global News in a September 2018 interview. Global News
A 54-year-old man who is a captain with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has been charged with child pornography-related offences.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said in a news release Wednesday morning its Internet Child Exploitation unit began its investigation in October 2023 following reports of a suspect sharing “high volumes of child sexual exploitation materials online.”

A search warrant on a Morinville-area home was conducted on Dec. 28, 2023. ALERT said a number of computers and electronics were seized from the suspect’s home. Those devices are being examined.

Several firearms which were not being stored properly were also found during a search of the suspect’s home, according to ALERT.

On Jan. 16, Christopher McDonald was arrested with the help of the Morinville RCMP. He is charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, making available child pornography, and two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.

“Given the position of authority and the role firefighters have in the community it is concerning that the suspect is accessing and distributing child sexual abuse material,” said Const. Scott Sterling, with ALERT ICE.

In a statement, EFRS said McDonald remains an employee with the service while the court process unfolds.

“However, the employee is not currently providing front-line services and is not on a city worksite,” the statement read in part.

McDonald was released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15 in Morinville.

“While the investigation and charges are related to online offences, the nature of McDonald’s employment placed him in a position of trust and authority,” ALERT added in the news release.

ICE investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

