Fire

Person rescued from fiery balcony as Edmonton crews battle Jasper Avenue fire

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 4:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man rescued by firefighters as flames shoot from downtown Edmonton apartment'
Man rescued by firefighters as flames shoot from downtown Edmonton apartment
WATCH ABOVE: As flames shot out of an apartment building on Jasper Avenue between 109th and 111th streets, Edmonton firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue a man trapped on a balcony.
One person was taken to hospital after fire broke out at an apartment building on Jasper Avenue near 110th Street Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the call came in at 1:51 p.m. and a second alarm was called five minutes later.

Video captured near the fire showed a frightening scene. A person was rescued from a balcony of the multi-storey building by a firefighter on a ladder, as flames were shooting out of the unit.

The extent of the hospitalized person’s injuries are not known.

As of 2:30 p.m., EFRS said there were 12 units at the scene, along with a district chief, investigators and EMS.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Global News has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

A person was rescued from a fiery balcony as fire crews battled a blaze at an apartment building in the area of Jasper Avenue and 110th Street in Edmonton Thursday, April 25, 2024. View image in full screen
A person was rescued from a fiery balcony as fire crews battled a blaze at an apartment building in the area of Jasper Avenue and 110th Street in Edmonton Thursday, April 25, 2024. Global News
— More to come…

