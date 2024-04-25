Person rescued from fiery balcony as Edmonton crews battle Jasper Avenue fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after fire broke out at an apartment building on Jasper Avenue near 110th Street Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the call came in at 1:51 p.m. and a second alarm was called five minutes later.

Video captured near the fire showed a frightening scene. A person was rescued from a balcony of the multi-storey building by a firefighter on a ladder, as flames were shooting out of the unit.

Edmonton firefighters rescue a man trapped on his balcony on 110 St. And Jasper Ave. as flames shoot out of the apartment. Nine fire trucks and several ambulances parked along Jasper Ave as crews continue putting the fire out.#Edmonton #yeg pic.twitter.com/gxlMAJ18w9 — Saif Kaisar (@StaySaif) April 25, 2024

The extent of the hospitalized person’s injuries are not known.

As of 2:30 p.m., EFRS said there were 12 units at the scene, along with a district chief, investigators and EMS.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Global News has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

View image in full screen A person was rescued from a fiery balcony as fire crews battled a blaze at an apartment building in the area of Jasper Avenue and 110th Street in Edmonton Thursday, April 25, 2024. Global News

