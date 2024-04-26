RCMP open homicide investigation following man’s death in Gleichen, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called in to investigate the death of a man in Gleichen on Wednesday.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a home in the hamlet around 7:30 p.m. for reporters of an unresponsive man.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police arrived to find the man had already died and had “injuries consistent with being assaulted.”

Gleichen is approximately 100 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

An autopsy on Thursday determined the manner of death was a homicide.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gleichen RCMP detachment at 403-734-3056.