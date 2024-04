See more sharing options

Fans were treated to a thriller in game one of the WHL’s Eastern Conference Final.

Saskatoon Blades forward Egor Sidorov tied the game at three with under two minutes to play.

But Moose Jaw’s Brayden Yager, a Saskatoon native, would provide the game winner, 12 minutes and 34 seconds into overtime.

The teams will get right back to it on Saturday night for game two from the Sasktel Centre.