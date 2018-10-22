Toronto election results 2018
Voters in Toronto head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their new municipal representatives. Global News will have live, real-time results, analysis and mayoral candidates’ speeches once the polls close at 8 p.m.
Global News Radio 640 Toronto’s Alex Pierson will be hosting an election special between 8 and 11 p.m. that will be streamed online and on radio.
TORONTO ELECTION 2018 CHEAT SHEET: A last-minute guide for voters
Joining Pierson throughout the evening are Global News anchors Farah Nasser and Alan Carter, Global News reporters in the field covering key races, former mayor of Toronto and retired senator Art Eggleton, former councillor and TTC chair Karen Stintz, analyst Stephen LeDrew and Toronto Star columnist Edward Keenan.
Farah Nasser, Alan Carter, Crystal Goomansingh and Antony Robart will anchor a special live election wrap-up starting at 11 p.m. that will also be streamed online.
In addition to the city-wide mayoral results above, vote totals will be posted for every ward beginning at 8 p.m. through the following links:
Ward 1 Etobicoke North
Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre
Ward 3 Etobicoke–Lakeshore
Ward 4 Parkdale–High Park
Ward 5 York South–Weston
Ward 6 York Centre
Ward 7 Humber River–Black Creek
Ward 8 Eglinton–Lawrence
Ward 9 Davenport
Ward 10 Spadina–Fort York
Ward 11 University–Rosedale
Ward 12 Toronto–St. Paul’s
Ward 13 Toronto Centre
Ward 14 Toronto–Danforth
Ward 15 Don Valley West
Ward 16 Don Valley East
Ward 17 Don Valley North
Ward 18 Willowdale
Ward 19 Beaches–East York
Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest
Ward 21 Scarborough Centre
Ward 22 Scarborough–Agincourt
Ward 23 Scarborough North
Ward 24 Scarborough–Guildwood
Ward 25 Scarborough–Rouge Park
A full list of Toronto city council candidates and wards are below (* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election):
Mayor
Dobrosav Basaric
Chris Brosky
Drew Buckingham
Brian Buffey
Logan Choy
Daryl Christoff
Kevin Clarke
Sarah Climenhaga
Mike Gallay
Saron Gebresellassi
Faith Goldy
Brian Graff
Tofazzel Haque
Monowar Hossain
Christopher Humphrey
Chai Kalevar
Andrzej Kardys
Jennifer Keesmaat
Steven Lam
Kris Langenfeld
Jim McMillan
Gautam Nath
Michael Nicula
Thomas O’Neill
Joseph Osuji
Joseph Pampena
Josh Rachlis
D!ONNE Renée
Jim Ruel
James Sears
Knia Singh
John Tory*
Jakob Vardy
Ion Gelu Vintila
Jack Weenen
City of Toronto’s 25 wards (2018-2022)
Councillor, Ward 1 Etobicoke North
Vincent Crisanti*
Peter D’Gama
Naiima Farah
Michael Ford*
Michelle Garcia
Christopher Noor
Shirish Patel
Gurinder Patri
Carol Royer
Councillor, Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre
Bill Boersma
John Campbell*
Angelo Carnevale
Stephen Holyday*
Erica Kelly
Councillor, Ward 3 Etobicoke–Lakeshore
Svitlana Burlakova
Iain Davis
Pamela Gough
Mark Grimes*
Robert Gunnyon
Michael Julihen
Michael Loomans
Amber Morley
Peggy Mulder
Patrizia Nigro
Councillor, Ward 4 Parkdale–High Park
Kalsang Dolma
David Ginsberg
Valerie Grdisa
Taras Kulish
Mercy Okalowe
Nick Pavlov
Alex Perez
Gord Perks*
Evan Tummillo
José Vera
Councillor, Ward 5 York South–Weston
Keaton Austin
Deeqa Barre
Joey Carapinha
Frank Di Giorgio*
Fred Fosu
Harpeet Gulri
Frances Nunziata*
Cedric Ogilvie
Lekan Olawoye
Chiara Padovani
Luis Portillo
Councillor, Ward 6 York Centre
Maria Augimeri*
James Pasternak*
Louise Russo
Edward Zaretsky
Councillor, Ward 7 Humber River–Black Creek
Kristy-Ann Charles
Amanda Coombs
Tiffany Ford
Winston La Rose
Giorgio Mammoliti*
Anthony Perruzza*
Deanna Sgro
Kerry-Ann Thomas
Councillor, Ward 8 Eglinton–Lawrence
Jennifer Arp
Christin Carmichael Greb*
Mike Colle
Darren Dunlop
Lauralyn Johnston
Beth Levy
Randall Pancer
Josh Pede
Peter Tijiri
Dyanoosh Youssefi
Councillor, Ward 9 Davenport
Ana Bailão*
Mark Balack
Nahum Mann
Troy Young
Councillor, Ward 10 Spadina–Fort York
Michael Barcelos
Al Carbone
Joe Cressy*
Ahdam Dour
April Engelberg
Dean Maher
Andrew Massey
Rick Myers
Karlene Nation
John Nguyen
Kevin Vuong
Edris Zalmai
Andrei Zodian
Sabrina Zuniga
Councillor, Ward 11 University–Rosedale
Michael Borrelli
Marc Cormier
Mike Layton*
Joyce Rowlands
George Sawision
Michael Shaw
Nicki Ward
Councillor, Ward 12 Toronto–St. Paul’s
Iola Fortino
Artur Langu
Ian Lipton
Josh Matlow*
Joe Mihevc*
Bob Murphy
Councillor, Ward 13 Toronto Centre
Darren Abramson
Khuran Aftab
Jon Callegher
Richard Forget
Tim Gordanier
Jonathan Heath
John Jeffery
Walied Khogali Ali
Gladys Larbie
Barbara Lavoie
Ryan Lester
Kyle McNally
Catherina Perez
George Smitherman
Jordan Stone
Lucy Troisi*
Megann Willson
Rob Wolvin
Kristyn Wong-Tam*
Councillor, Ward 14 Toronto–Danforth
Lanrick Bennett
Chris Budo
Dixon Chan
Marisol D’Andrea
Paula Fletcher*
Mary Fragedakis*
Ryan Lindsay
Lawrence Lychowyd
Chris Marinakis
Alexander Pena
Councillor, Ward 15 Don Valley West
Jon Burnside*
Tanweer Khan
Minh Le
Jaye Robinson*
Nikola Streker
Councillor, Ward 16 Don Valley East
Aria Alavi
David Caplan
Diane Gadoutsis
Stephen Ksiazek
Pushpalatha Mathanalingam
Denzil Minnan-Wong*
Dimitre Popov
Michael Woulfe
Councillor, Ward 17 Don Valley North
Shelley Carroll
Steven Chen
Kasra Gharibi
Ian Hanecak
Stella Kargiannakis
Kostas Kokkinakis
Ken Lister
Christina Liu
Erin O’Connor
Councillor, Ward 18 Willowdale
Farah Aslani
Lily Cheng
Sonny Cho
Danny De Santis
David Epstein
John Filion*
Norman Gardiner
Andrew Herbst
Albert Kim
Gerald Mak
Sam Mathi
Sam Moini
David Mousavi
Jin Chung Park
Winston Park
Hamid Shakeri
Saman Tabasi Nejad
Councillor, Ward 19 Beaches–East York
Brad Bradford
Norval Bryant
Paul Bura
Dragan Cimesa
David Del Grande
Diane Dyson
Matthew Kellway
Donald Lamoreux
Brenda MacDonald
Joshua Makuch
Valérie Maltais
Frank Marra
Paul Murton
Morley Rosenberg
Adam Smith
Veronica Stephen
Councillor, Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest
Gerard Arbour
Mohsin Bhuiyan
Paulina Corpuz
Gary Crawford*
Michelle Holland-Berardinetti*
John Letonja
Robert McDermott
Suman Roy
Curtis Smith
Bruce Waters
Councillor, Ward 21 Scarborough Centre
Paul Beatty
Vivek Bhatt
Fawzi Bidawi
Randy Bucao
Zia Choudhary
Zamir ul hassan Nadeem
Arfan Navdeed
Raphael Rosch
Nur Saifullah
Michael Thompson*
Councillor, Ward 22 Scarborough–Agincourt
Jude Coutinho
Jim Karygiannis*
Norm Kelly*
Michael Korzeniewski
Vincent Lee
Roland Lin
Jason Woychesko
Councillor, Ward 23 Scarborough North
Ashwani Bhardwaj
Maggie Chi
James Chow
Dameon Halstead
Anthony Internicola
Sheraz Khan
Cynthia Lai
Mahboob Mian
Neethan Saba
Felicia Samuel
Sandeep Srivastava
Councillor, Ward 24 Scarborough–Guildwood
Paul Ainslie*
Itohan Evbagharu
Reddy Muttukuru
Priyanth Nallaratnam
Keiosha Ross
Sajid Saleh
Ganga Sasthrigal
Michelle Spencer
Emery Warner
Morlan Washington
Councillor, Ward 25 Scarborough–Rouge Park
Amanda Cain
Paul Cookson
Daniel Cubellis
Jasper Ghori
Reza Khoshdel
Cheryl Lewis-Thurab
Dave Madder
Jennifer McKelvie
Christopher Riley
Neethan Shan*
Joseph Thomas
Click here for the City of Toronto’s official list of council, school board and withdrawn candidates.
