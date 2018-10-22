Toronto election results 2018

Voters in Toronto head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their new municipal representatives. Global News will have live, real-time results, analysis and mayoral candidates’ speeches once the polls close at 8 p.m.

Global News Radio 640 Toronto’s Alex Pierson will be hosting an election special between 8 and 11 p.m. that will be streamed online and on radio.

TORONTO ELECTION 2018 CHEAT SHEET: A last-minute guide for voters

Joining Pierson throughout the evening are Global News anchors Farah Nasser and Alan Carter, Global News reporters in the field covering key races, former mayor of Toronto and retired senator Art Eggleton, former councillor and TTC chair Karen Stintz, analyst Stephen LeDrew and Toronto Star columnist Edward Keenan.

Farah Nasser, Alan Carter, Crystal Goomansingh and Antony Robart will anchor a special live election wrap-up starting at 11 p.m. that will also be streamed online.

In addition to the city-wide mayoral results above, vote totals will be posted for every ward beginning at 8 p.m. through the following links:

Ward 1 Etobicoke North

Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre

Ward 3 Etobicoke–Lakeshore

Ward 4 Parkdale–High Park

Ward 5 York South–Weston

Ward 6 York Centre

Ward 7 Humber River–Black Creek

Ward 8 Eglinton–Lawrence

Ward 9 Davenport

Ward 10 Spadina–Fort York

Ward 11 University–Rosedale

Ward 12 Toronto–St. Paul’s

Ward 13 Toronto Centre

Ward 14 Toronto–Danforth

Ward 15 Don Valley West

Ward 16 Don Valley East

Ward 17 Don Valley North

Ward 18 Willowdale

Ward 19 Beaches–East York

Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest

Ward 21 Scarborough Centre

Ward 22 Scarborough–Agincourt

Ward 23 Scarborough North

Ward 24 Scarborough–Guildwood

Ward 25 Scarborough–Rouge Park

A full list of Toronto city council candidates and wards are below (* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election):

Mayor

Dobrosav Basaric

Chris Brosky

Drew Buckingham

Brian Buffey

Logan Choy

Daryl Christoff

Kevin Clarke

Sarah Climenhaga

Mike Gallay

Saron Gebresellassi

Faith Goldy

Brian Graff

Tofazzel Haque

Monowar Hossain

Christopher Humphrey

Chai Kalevar

Andrzej Kardys

Jennifer Keesmaat

Steven Lam

Kris Langenfeld

Jim McMillan

Gautam Nath

Michael Nicula

Thomas O’Neill

Joseph Osuji

Joseph Pampena

Josh Rachlis

D!ONNE Renée

Jim Ruel

James Sears

Knia Singh

John Tory*

Jakob Vardy

Ion Gelu Vintila

Jack Weenen

City of Toronto’s 25 wards (2018-2022)

Councillor, Ward 1 Etobicoke North

Vincent Crisanti*

Peter D’Gama

Naiima Farah

Michael Ford*

Michelle Garcia

Christopher Noor

Shirish Patel

Gurinder Patri

Carol Royer

Councillor, Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre

Bill Boersma

John Campbell*

Angelo Carnevale

Stephen Holyday*

Erica Kelly

Councillor, Ward 3 Etobicoke–Lakeshore

Svitlana Burlakova

Iain Davis

Pamela Gough

Mark Grimes*

Robert Gunnyon

Michael Julihen

Michael Loomans

Amber Morley

Peggy Mulder

Patrizia Nigro

Councillor, Ward 4 Parkdale–High Park

Kalsang Dolma

David Ginsberg

Valerie Grdisa

Taras Kulish

Mercy Okalowe

Nick Pavlov

Alex Perez

Gord Perks*

Evan Tummillo

José Vera

Councillor, Ward 5 York South–Weston

Keaton Austin

Deeqa Barre

Joey Carapinha

Frank Di Giorgio*

Fred Fosu

Harpeet Gulri

Frances Nunziata*

Cedric Ogilvie

Lekan Olawoye

Chiara Padovani

Luis Portillo

Councillor, Ward 6 York Centre

Maria Augimeri*

James Pasternak*

Louise Russo

Edward Zaretsky

Councillor, Ward 7 Humber River–Black Creek

Kristy-Ann Charles

Amanda Coombs

Tiffany Ford

Winston La Rose

Giorgio Mammoliti*

Anthony Perruzza*

Deanna Sgro

Kerry-Ann Thomas

Councillor, Ward 8 Eglinton–Lawrence

Jennifer Arp

Christin Carmichael Greb*

Mike Colle

Darren Dunlop

Lauralyn Johnston

Beth Levy

Randall Pancer

Josh Pede

Peter Tijiri

Dyanoosh Youssefi

Councillor, Ward 9 Davenport

Ana Bailão*

Mark Balack

Nahum Mann

Troy Young

Councillor, Ward 10 Spadina–Fort York

Michael Barcelos

Al Carbone

Joe Cressy*

Ahdam Dour

April Engelberg

Dean Maher

Andrew Massey

Rick Myers

Karlene Nation

John Nguyen

Kevin Vuong

Edris Zalmai

Andrei Zodian

Sabrina Zuniga

Councillor, Ward 11 University–Rosedale

Michael Borrelli

Marc Cormier

Mike Layton*

Joyce Rowlands

George Sawision

Michael Shaw

Nicki Ward

Councillor, Ward 12 Toronto–St. Paul’s

Iola Fortino

Artur Langu

Ian Lipton

Josh Matlow*

Joe Mihevc*

Bob Murphy

Councillor, Ward 13 Toronto Centre

Darren Abramson

Khuran Aftab

Jon Callegher

Richard Forget

Tim Gordanier

Jonathan Heath

John Jeffery

Walied Khogali Ali

Gladys Larbie

Barbara Lavoie

Ryan Lester

Kyle McNally

Catherina Perez

George Smitherman

Jordan Stone

Lucy Troisi*

Megann Willson

Rob Wolvin

Kristyn Wong-Tam*

Councillor, Ward 14 Toronto–Danforth

Lanrick Bennett

Chris Budo

Dixon Chan

Marisol D’Andrea

Paula Fletcher*

Mary Fragedakis*

Ryan Lindsay

Lawrence Lychowyd

Chris Marinakis

Alexander Pena

Councillor, Ward 15 Don Valley West

Jon Burnside*

Tanweer Khan

Minh Le

Jaye Robinson*

Nikola Streker

Councillor, Ward 16 Don Valley East

Aria Alavi

David Caplan

Diane Gadoutsis

Stephen Ksiazek

Pushpalatha Mathanalingam

Denzil Minnan-Wong*

Dimitre Popov

Michael Woulfe

Councillor, Ward 17 Don Valley North

Shelley Carroll

Steven Chen

Kasra Gharibi

Ian Hanecak

Stella Kargiannakis

Kostas Kokkinakis

Ken Lister

Christina Liu

Erin O’Connor

Councillor, Ward 18 Willowdale

Farah Aslani

Lily Cheng

Sonny Cho

Danny De Santis

David Epstein

John Filion*

Norman Gardiner

Andrew Herbst

Albert Kim

Gerald Mak

Sam Mathi

Sam Moini

David Mousavi

Jin Chung Park

Winston Park

Hamid Shakeri

Saman Tabasi Nejad

Councillor, Ward 19 Beaches–East York

Brad Bradford

Norval Bryant

Paul Bura

Dragan Cimesa

David Del Grande

Diane Dyson

Matthew Kellway

Donald Lamoreux

Brenda MacDonald

Joshua Makuch

Valérie Maltais

Frank Marra

Paul Murton

Morley Rosenberg

Adam Smith

Veronica Stephen

Councillor, Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest

Gerard Arbour

Mohsin Bhuiyan

Paulina Corpuz

Gary Crawford*

Michelle Holland-Berardinetti*

John Letonja

Robert McDermott

Suman Roy

Curtis Smith

Bruce Waters

Councillor, Ward 21 Scarborough Centre

Paul Beatty

Vivek Bhatt

Fawzi Bidawi

Randy Bucao

Zia Choudhary

Zamir ul hassan Nadeem

Arfan Navdeed

Raphael Rosch

Nur Saifullah

Michael Thompson*

Councillor, Ward 22 Scarborough–Agincourt

Jude Coutinho

Jim Karygiannis*

Norm Kelly*

Michael Korzeniewski

Vincent Lee

Roland Lin

Jason Woychesko

Councillor, Ward 23 Scarborough North

Ashwani Bhardwaj

Maggie Chi

James Chow

Dameon Halstead

Anthony Internicola

Sheraz Khan

Cynthia Lai

Mahboob Mian

Neethan Saba

Felicia Samuel

Sandeep Srivastava

Councillor, Ward 24 Scarborough–Guildwood

Paul Ainslie*

Itohan Evbagharu

Reddy Muttukuru

Priyanth Nallaratnam

Keiosha Ross

Sajid Saleh

Ganga Sasthrigal

Michelle Spencer

Emery Warner

Morlan Washington

Councillor, Ward 25 Scarborough–Rouge Park

Amanda Cain

Paul Cookson

Daniel Cubellis

Jasper Ghori

Reza Khoshdel

Cheryl Lewis-Thurab

Dave Madder

Jennifer McKelvie

Christopher Riley

Neethan Shan*

Joseph Thomas

Click here for the City of Toronto’s official list of council, school board and withdrawn candidates.