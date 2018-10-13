Toronto election 2018: Ward 12 Toronto–St. Paul’s

Candidates

Iola Fortino

Artur Langu

Ian Lipton

Josh Matlow*

Joe Mihevc*

Bob Murphy

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

Federal representative

Carolyn Bennett (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Jill Andrew (NDP)

Boundary

This ward is roughly bordered by Winona Drive, Rogers Road and Dufferin Street on the west side, Eglinton Avenue West, Yonge Street and Broadway Avenue on the north side, Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Pleasant Cemetery and Yonge Street on the east side, and the CP Rail tracks on the south side.

Population (2016)

107,900

Average household income (2016)

$155,470

History

The new Ward 12 Toronto–St. Paul’s is largely made up of the old Wards 21 and 22 with the southern portion of the old Ward 15. Joe Mihevc, who was first elected as Ward 21 councillor in 2000 and re-elected in 2003, 2006, 2010 and 2014, is running in the new Ward 12 against Josh Matlow, who was first elected as Ward 22 councillor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. Ward 15 Councillor Josh Colle announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election.

