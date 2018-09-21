Toronto election 2018: Who’s running for council, and how, where and when to vote

The City of Toronto will be carrying out a 25-ward election on Oct. 22 after the Court of Appeal for Ontario stayed a lower court decision that would have seen a previously approved 47-ward election.

The changes occurred when the Ontario legislature passed Bill 5, the Better Local Government Act. The revised nomination deadline was Sept. 21.

As municipal staff work to adapt to the new 25 wards, which align with federal and provincial ridings, Global News has compiled a guide with everything you need to know before election day.

This story will be updated throughout the campaign as a part of Global News' coverage of the Toronto election and as new information becomes available.

Where and when do I vote?

Locations to vote on election day (Oct. 22) are set to be uploaded to the City of Toronto’s MyVote website on Sept. 24. By typing in your address on that site, it will give you a personalized list of candidates, a ward map, voting locations and an ability to check if you’re on the voters’ list.

Voting hours on Oct. 22 are between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Employers are required to ensure residents have a three-hour period off work in order to vote.

For voters who are able to get to the voting location but are unable to get out of the vehicle, the City of Toronto allows curbside voting if a friend or support person notifies elections staff at the voting location.

Click here for a city-wide ward map and here for maps of each of the 25 wards.

If you have questions about specific voting situations, you can call the elections office at 416-338-1111 or email elections@toronto.ca.

How to vote in advance of the Oct. 22 election

The City of Toronto will hold five days of advance polling between Oct. 10 and 14. Residents can vote at one of two polling locations in each ward, or at Toronto city hall. A list of advance poll locations can be found here. Advanced voting day hours are between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Who can vote in the election?

You have to be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old, a resident in Toronto (the only way you can vote as a non-resident of Toronto is if you or your spouse own or rent property in Toronto) and not prohibited from voting under law. Students or residents who are away during the voting period can appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf (see below).

How to have someone vote on your behalf

If you are unable to cast a ballot on any of the voting days, you can appoint someone (an eligible Toronto elector) to vote on your behalf. The forms can be obtained from the city clerk’s office by calling 416-338-1111 or emailing voterregistration@toronto.ca. Once you get the form, you’ll need to fill it out in full, sign it, provide your identification (photocopies are accepted) and say who want your proxy to vote for. The form will need to be certified by the city clerk or her designate. City staff will also need original identification of the person who is being appointed to carry out the vote.

A person who is not a family member can only act as a proxy once. A proxy can vote for any or all immediate family members. A person acting for someone as an executor or as a trustee is required to have a certified proxy form.

For more information on the proxy process, click here.

What identification is needed to vote?

Toronto city clerk’s office staff had to prepare two sets of voter information cards during the court appeal process. During an update on Sept. 13, the clerk said the cards would be mailed out on the week of Sept. 17 but there was the potential for delays. The voter information cards aren’t required to vote and can’t be used as the only piece of identification to vote.

Voters are required to show one piece of identification with a name and a Toronto address. Click here for a full list of acceptable pieces of identification. City staff said photo ID is not required.

Popular forms of identification include a driver’s licence, a photo ID card, a pay stub, a bank statement, a utility bill, or an Ontario Works or Ontario Disability Support Program direct deposit statement.

Where can I see the results on Oct. 22?

Global News will be publishing profile stories for each of the city council races closer to October’s election date, which will be updated with results after the polls close on election day. The results for all of the races will be posted on the City of Toronto’s election website.

List of Toronto city council candidates and wards

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

Mayor

Dobrosav Basaric

Chris Brosky

Drew Buckingham

Brian Buffey

Logan Choy

Daryl Christoff

Kevin Clarke

Sarah Climenhaga

Mike Gallay

Saron Gebresellassi

Faith Goldy

Brian Graff

Tofazzel Haque

Monowar Hossain

Christopher Humphrey

Chai Kalevar

Andrzej Kardys

Jennifer Keesmaat

Steven Lam

Kris Langenfeld

Jim McMillan

Gautam Nath

Michael Nicula

Thomas O’Neill

Joseph Osuji

Joseph Pampena

Josh Rachlis

D!ONNE Renée

Jim Ruel

James Sears

Knia Singh

John Tory*

Jakob Vardy

Ion Gelu Vintila

Jack Weenen

Councillor, Ward 1 Etobicoke North

Vincent Crisanti*

Peter D’Gama

Naiima Farah

Michael Ford*

Michelle Garcia

Christopher Noor

Shirish Patel

Carol Royer

Councillor, Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre

Bill Boersma

John Campbell*

Angelo Carnevale

Stephen Holyday*

Erica Kelly

Councillor, Ward 3 Etobicoke–Lakeshore

Svitlana Burlakova

Iain Davis

Pamela Gough

Mark Grimes*

Robert Gunnyon

Michael Julihen

Michael Loomans

Amber Morley

Peggy Mulder

Patrizia Nigro

Councillor, Ward 4 Parkdale–High Park

Kalsang Dolma

David Ginsberg

Valerie Grdisa

Taras Kulish

Mercy Okalowe

Nick Pavlov

Alex Perez

Gord Perks*

Evan Tummillo

José Vera

Councillor, Ward 5 York South–Weston

Keaton Austin

Deeqa Barre

Joey Carapinha

Frank Di Giorgio*

Fred Fosu

Harpeet Gulri

Frances Nunziata*

Cedric Ogilvie

Lekan Olawoye

Chiara Padovani

Luis Portillo

Councillor, Ward 6 York Centre

Maria Augimeri*

James Pasternak*

Louise Russo

Edward Zaretsky

Councillor, Ward 7 Humber River–Black Creek

Kristy-Ann Charles

Amanda Coombs

Tiffany Ford

Winston La Rose

Giorgio Mammoliti*

Anthony Perruzza*

Deanna Sgro

Kerry-Ann Thomas

Councillor, Ward 8 Eglinton–Lawrence

Jennifer Arp

Christin Carmichael Greb*

Mike Colle

Darren Dunlop

Lauralyn Johnston

Beth Levy

Randall Pancer

Josh Pede

Peter Tijiri

Dyanoosh Youssefi

Councillor, Ward 9 Davenport

Ana Bailão*

Mark Balack

Nahum Mann

Troy Young

Councillor, Ward 10 Spadina–Fort York

Michael Barcelos

Al Carbone

Joe Cressy*

Ahdam Dour

April Engelberg

Dean Maher

Andrew Massey

Rick Myers

Karlene Nation

John Nguyen

Kevin Vuong

Edris Zalmai

Andrei Zodian

Sabrina Zuniga

Councillor, Ward 11 University–Rosedale

Michael Borrelli

Marc Cormier

Mike Layton*

George Sawision

Michael Shaw

Nicki Ward

Councillor, Ward 12 Toronto–St. Paul’s

Iola Fortino

Artur Langu

Ian Lipton

Josh Matlow*

Joe Mihevc*

Bob Murphy

Councillor, Ward 13 Toronto Centre

Darren Abramson

Khuran Aftab

Jon Callegher

Richard Forget

Tim Gordanier

Jonathan Heath

John Jeffery

Walied Khogali Ali

Gladys Larbie

Barbara Lavoie

Ryan Lester

Kyle McNally

Catherina Perez

George Smitherman

Lucy Troisi*

Megann Willson

Rob Wolvin

Kristyn Wong-Tam*

Councillor, Ward 14 Toronto–Danforth

Lanrick Bennett

Chris Budo

Dixon Chan

Marisol D’Andrea

Paula Fletcher*

Mary Fragedakis*

Ryan Lindsay

Lawrence Lychowyd

Chris Marinakis

Alexander Pena

Councillor, Ward 15 Don Valley West

Jon Burnside*

Tanweer Khan

Minh Le

Jaye Robinson*

Nikola Streker

Councillor, Ward 16 Don Valley East

Aria Alavi

David Caplan

Diane Gadoutsis

Stephen Ksiazek

Pushpalatha Mathanalingam

Denzil Minnan-Wong*

Dimitre Popov

Michael Woulfe

Councillor, Ward 17 Don Valley North

Shelley Carroll

Steven Chen

Kasra Gharibi

Ian Hanecak

Stella Kargiannakis

Kostas Kokkinakis

Ken Lister

Christina Liu

Erin O’Connor

Councillor, Ward 18 Willowdale

Farah Aslani

Lily Cheng

Sonny Cho

Danny De Santis

David Epstein

John Filion*

Norman Gardiner

Andrew Herbst

Albert Kim

Gerald Mak

Sam Mathi

Sam Moini

David Mousavi

Jin Chung Park

Winston Park

Hamid Shakeri

Saman Tabasi Nejad

Councillor, Ward 19 Beaches–East York

Brad Bradford

Norval Bryant

Paul Bura

Dragan Cimesa

David Del Grande

Diane Dyson

Matthew Kellway

Donald Lamoreux

Brenda MacDonald

Joshua Makuch

Valérie Maltais

Frank Marra

Paul Murton

Morley Rosenberg

Adam Smith

Veronica Stephen

Councillor, Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest

Gerard Arbour

Mohsin Bhuiyan

Paulina Corpuz

Gary Crawford*

Michelle Holland-Berardinetti*

John Letonja

Robert McDermott

Suman Roy

Curtis Smith

Bruce Waters

Councillor, Ward 21 Scarborough Centre

Paul Beatty

Vivek Bhatt

Fawzi Bidawi

Randy Bucao

Zia Choudhary

Zamir ul hassan Nadeem

Arfan Navdeed

Raphael Rosch

Nur Saifullah

Michael Thompson*

Councillor, Ward 22 Scarborough–Agincourt

Jude Coutinho

Jim Karygiannis*

Norm Kelly*

Michael Korzeniewski

Vincent Lee

Roland Lin

Jason Woychesko

Councillor, Ward 23 Scarborough North

Ashwani Bhardwaj

Maggie Chi

James Chow

Dameon Halstead

Anthony Internicola

Sheraz Khan

Cynthia Lai

Mahboob Mian

Neethan Saba

Felicia Samuel

Sandeep Srivastava

Councillor, Ward 24 Scarborough–Guildwood

Paul Ainslie*

Itohan Evbagharu

Reddy Muttukuru

Priyanth Nallaratnam

Keiosha Ross

Sajid Saleh

Michelle Spencer

Emery Warner

Morlan Washington

Councillor, Ward 25 Scarborough–Rouge Park

Amanda Cain

Paul Cookson

Daniel Cubellis

Jasper Ghori

Reza Khoshdel

Cheryl Lewis-Thurab

Dave Madder

Jennifer McKelvie

Christopher Riley

Neethan Shan*

Joseph Thomas

Click here for the City of Toronto’s official list of council, school board and withdrawn candidates.