Liberals survive confidence vote as House passes budget implementation bill

The federal Liberals’ Budget Implementation Act has passed a confidence vote in the House of Commons.

Bill C-15 carried on division, meaning there was no recorded vote in Parliament.

The legislation enacts key measures proposed in the Liberals’ 2025 federal budget, which passed a confidence vote for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government in November last year.

Opposition parties worked with the Liberals to fast-track the bill through the House of Commons.

The Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois negotiated several amendments to the Liberals’ legislation in a clause-by-clause review at finance committee on Monday.

The Senate must now approve the bill before it receives royal assent and becomes law.