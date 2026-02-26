Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Liberals survive confidence vote as House passes budget implementation bill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2026 4:59 pm
1 min read
Finance and National Revenue Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne greets committee members before his appearance at the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle. View image in full screen
Finance and National Revenue Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne greets committee members before his appearance at the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle. PD
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal Liberals’ Budget Implementation Act has passed a confidence vote in the House of Commons.

Bill C-15 carried on division, meaning there was no recorded vote in Parliament.

The legislation enacts key measures proposed in the Liberals’ 2025 federal budget, which passed a confidence vote for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government in November last year.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Opposition parties worked with the Liberals to fast-track the bill through the House of Commons.

The Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois negotiated several amendments to the Liberals’ legislation in a clause-by-clause review at finance committee on Monday.

The Senate must now approve the bill before it receives royal assent and becomes law.

Click to play video: 'Fate of Liberals, federal budget passes by narrowest of margins'
Fate of Liberals, federal budget passes by narrowest of margins
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices