Decision expected on Alberta teachers’ back-to-work bill injunction hearing

A judge is expected to issue a decision Friday on a possible injunction against a bill that forced Alberta’s striking teachers back to work last fall.

A two-day hearing took place earlier this month.

The Alberta Teachers’ Association has said that if it wins the injunction, the union would be in a legal position to strike again.

Association president Jason Schilling has said that doesn’t necessarily mean it would happen as it would be up to rank and file teachers to decide.

When Premier Danielle Smith’s government ended the strike last year it also invoked the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to make sure the decision wasn’t overturned in court.

Lawyers for the union have argued the government didn’t properly invoke the clause and used it to override rights beyond what’s allowed under the Constitution.