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Politics

Conservatives nominate candidate in Scarborough byelection

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2026 1:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '3 byelections called as Liberals near majority'
3 byelections called as Liberals near majority
WATCH: 3 byelections called as Liberals near majority
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The Conservatives have now named candidates for all three upcoming byelections.

The party announced that middle school teacher Diana Filipova will run in Scarborough Southwest.

That seat was left vacant after former Liberal cabinet minister Bill Blair resigned to take over as Canada’s high commissioner in the U.K.

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Three votes are set for April 13, including one in a Liberal stronghold in the Toronto riding of University—Rosedale, formerly held by Chrystia Freeland.

Voters in the Quebec riding of Terrebonne will also cast ballots after the Supreme Court of Canada annulled the result of last April’s election, which the Liberals won by one vote.

The court challenge happened after it was revealed that Elections Canada printed the wrong postal code on some mail-in ballots that were not returned.

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