Toronto election 2018: Ward 23 Scarborough North
Candidates
Ashwani Bhardwaj
Maggie Chi
James Chow
Dameon Halstead
Anthony Internicola
Sheraz Khan
Cynthia Lai
Mahboob Mian
Neethan Saba
Felicia Samuel
Sandeep Srivastava
TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote
Federal representative
Shaun Chen (Liberal)
Provincial representative
Raymond Cho (PC)
Boundary
The ward is bordered by Steeles Avenue to the North, Midland Avenue to the west, Highway 401 to the south and Neilson Road, the hydro transmission line and Rouge River to the east.
Population (2016)
98,800
Average household income (2016)
$78,984
History
Ward 41 Scarborough Rouge–River was turned into Ward 23 Scarborough North for the 2018 election. It is one of three wards without an incumbent running for re-election.
Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.