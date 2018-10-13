Politics
October 13, 2018 2:02 am

Toronto election 2018: Ward 23 Scarborough North

By Web Coordinator  Global News

Voting day in Toronto is on Oct. 22.

Global News
A A

Candidates

Ashwani Bhardwaj
Maggie Chi
James Chow
Dameon Halstead
Anthony Internicola
Sheraz Khan
Cynthia Lai
Mahboob Mian
Neethan Saba
Felicia Samuel
Sandeep Srivastava

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Federal representative

Story continues below

Shaun Chen (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Raymond Cho (PC)

Boundary

The ward is bordered by Steeles Avenue to the North, Midland Avenue to the west, Highway 401 to the south and Neilson Road, the hydro transmission line and Rouge River to the east.

Population (2016)

98,800

Average household income (2016)

$78,984

History

Ward 41 Scarborough Rouge–River was turned into Ward 23 Scarborough North for the 2018 election. It is one of three wards without an incumbent running for re-election.

Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Toronto Election
Scarborough North
Scarborough North election results
Toronto City Council
Toronto election
Toronto Election 2018
Toronto election results
Toronto politics
Ward 23
Ward 23 election results
Ward 23 Scarborough North
Ward 23 Scarborough North election results

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News