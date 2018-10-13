Toronto election 2018: Ward 23 Scarborough North

Candidates

Ashwani Bhardwaj

Maggie Chi

James Chow

Dameon Halstead

Anthony Internicola

Sheraz Khan

Cynthia Lai

Mahboob Mian

Neethan Saba

Felicia Samuel

Sandeep Srivastava

Federal representative

Shaun Chen (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Raymond Cho (PC)

Boundary

The ward is bordered by Steeles Avenue to the North, Midland Avenue to the west, Highway 401 to the south and Neilson Road, the hydro transmission line and Rouge River to the east.

Population (2016)

98,800

Average household income (2016)

$78,984

History

Ward 41 Scarborough Rouge–River was turned into Ward 23 Scarborough North for the 2018 election. It is one of three wards without an incumbent running for re-election.

