Toronto election 2018: Ward 16 Don Valley East
Candidates
Aria Alavi
David Caplan
Diane Gadoutsis
Stephen Ksiazek
Pushpalatha Mathanalingam
Denzil Minnan-Wong*
Dimitre Popov
Michael Woulfe
* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election
Federal representative
Yasmin Ratansi (Liberal)
Provincial representative
Michael Coteau (Liberal)
Boundary
This ward is roughly bordered by Leslie Street and the western branch of the Don River on the west side, Highway 401 on the north side, Victoria Park Avenue on the east side and Sunrise Avenue and the eastern branch of the Don River on the south side.
Population (2016)
94,580
Average household income (2016)
$80,648
History
The new Ward 16 Don Valley East is largely made up of the old Ward 34 along with the eastern parts of the old Wards 25 and 26. Denzil Minnan-Wong, who was first elected Ward 34 councillor in 2000 and re-election in 2003, 2006, 2010 and 2014, is running in the new Ward 16. Ward 25 Councillor Jaye Robinson is running in the new Ward 15 Don Valley West against Ward 26 Councillor Jon Burnside.
