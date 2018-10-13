Toronto election 2018: Ward 19 Beaches–East York
Candidates
Brad Bradford
Norval Bryant
Paul Bura
Dragan Cimesa
David Del Grande
Diane Dyson
Matthew Kellway
Donald Lamoreux
Brenda MacDonald
Joshua Makuch
Valérie Maltais
Frank Marra
Paul Murton
Morley Rosenberg
Adam Smith
Veronica Stephen
TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote
Federal representative
Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (Liberal)
Provincial representative
Rima Berns-McGown (NDP)
Boundary
The riding is east of Toronto’s downtown and its boundaries are Coxwell Avenue on the west, the Don River and Sunrise Avenue on the north, Victoria Park Avenue on the east, and Lake Ontario on the south.
Population (2016)
109,465
Average household income (2016)
$104,123
History
Wards 31 and 32 were combined to create the new Ward 19 Beaches–East York for the 2018 election. It is one of only three wards without an incumbent. Councillors Janet Davis and Mary Margaret McMahon announced they would not be seeking re-election.
Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.