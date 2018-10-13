Toronto election 2018: Ward 19 Beaches–East York

Candidates

Brad Bradford

Norval Bryant

Paul Bura

Dragan Cimesa

David Del Grande

Diane Dyson

Matthew Kellway

Donald Lamoreux

Brenda MacDonald

Joshua Makuch

Valérie Maltais

Frank Marra

Paul Murton

Morley Rosenberg

Adam Smith

Veronica Stephen

Federal representative

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Rima Berns-McGown (NDP)

Boundary

The riding is east of Toronto’s downtown and its boundaries are Coxwell Avenue on the west, the Don River and Sunrise Avenue on the north, Victoria Park Avenue on the east, and Lake Ontario on the south.

Population (2016)

109,465

Average household income (2016)

$104,123

History

Wards 31 and 32 were combined to create the new Ward 19 Beaches–East York for the 2018 election. It is one of only three wards without an incumbent. Councillors Janet Davis and Mary Margaret McMahon announced they would not be seeking re-election.

