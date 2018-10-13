Politics
October 13, 2018 2:06 am

Toronto election 2018: Ward 19 Beaches–East York

By Web Coordinator  Global News

Voting day in Toronto is on Oct. 22.

Global News
A A

Candidates

Brad Bradford
Norval Bryant
Paul Bura
Dragan Cimesa
David Del Grande
Diane Dyson
Matthew Kellway
Donald Lamoreux
Brenda MacDonald
Joshua Makuch
Valérie Maltais
Frank Marra
Paul Murton
Morley Rosenberg
Adam Smith
Veronica Stephen

Story continues below

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Federal representative

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Rima Berns-McGown (NDP)

Boundary

The riding is east of Toronto’s downtown and its boundaries are Coxwell Avenue on the west, the Don River and Sunrise Avenue on the north, Victoria Park Avenue on the east, and Lake Ontario on the south.

Population (2016)

109,465

Average household income (2016)

$104,123

History

Wards 31 and 32 were combined to create the new Ward 19 Beaches–East York for the 2018 election. It is one of only three wards without an incumbent. Councillors Janet Davis and Mary Margaret McMahon announced they would not be seeking re-election.

Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Toronto Election
Beaches
Beaches--East York election results
Beaches-East York
East York
Toronto City Council
Toronto election
Toronto Election 2018
Toronto election results
Toronto politics
Ward 19
Ward 19 Beaches--East York
Ward 19 Beaches--East York election results
Ward 19 election results

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News