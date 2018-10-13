Toronto election 2018: Ward 24 Scarborough–Guildwood
Candidates
Paul Ainslie*
Itohan Evbagharu
Reddy Muttukuru
Priyanth Nallaratnam
Keiosha Ross
Sajid Saleh
Ganga Sasthrigal
Michelle Spencer
Emery Warner
Morlan Washington
* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election
TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote
Federal representative
John McKay (Liberal)
Provincial representative
Mitzie Hunter (Liberal)
Boundary
The ward is bordered by Markham Road, Eglinton Avenue, Bellamy Road and McCowan Road to the west, Highway 401 to the north, and Morningside Avenue to the east and Lake Ontario to the south.
Population (2016)
102,390
Average household income (2016)
$72,289
History
Part of Ward 38 and all of Ward 43 (Scarborough East) were combined to create Ward 24 Scarborough–Guildwood for the 2018 election. Paul Ainslie was elected councillor for Ward 43 in 2006.
Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.