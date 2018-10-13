Toronto election 2018: Ward 24 Scarborough–Guildwood

Candidates

Paul Ainslie*

Itohan Evbagharu

Reddy Muttukuru

Priyanth Nallaratnam

Keiosha Ross

Sajid Saleh

Ganga Sasthrigal

Michelle Spencer

Emery Warner

Morlan Washington

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

Federal representative

John McKay (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Mitzie Hunter (Liberal)

Boundary

The ward is bordered by Markham Road, Eglinton Avenue, Bellamy Road and McCowan Road to the west, Highway 401 to the north, and Morningside Avenue to the east and Lake Ontario to the south.

Population (2016)

102,390

Average household income (2016)

$72,289

History

Part of Ward 38 and all of Ward 43 (Scarborough East) were combined to create Ward 24 Scarborough–Guildwood for the 2018 election. Paul Ainslie was elected councillor for Ward 43 in 2006.

