Toronto election 2018: Ward 17 Don Valley North
Candidates
Shelley Carroll
Steven Chen
Kasra Gharibi
Ian Hanecak
Stella Kargiannakis
Kostas Kokkinakis
Ken Lister
Christina Liu
Erin O’Connor
Federal representative
Geng Tan (Liberal)
Provincial representative
Vincent Ke (PC)
Boundary
This ward is bordered by Bayview Avenue on the west, Steeles Avenue East on the north, Victoria Park Avenue on the east and Highway 401 on the south.
Population (2016)
110,080
Average household income (2016)
$87,491
History
Shelley Carroll was first elected as the councillor for Ward 33 in 2003. Carroll resigned her seat earlier this year to run for the Liberals in Don Valley North in the June provincial election, which she lost. Jonathan Tsao, who was appointed in May to fill Carroll’s seat, vowed not to run in the 2018 election.
