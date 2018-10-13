Toronto election
October 13, 2018 2:08 am

Toronto election 2018: Ward 17 Don Valley North

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Voting day in Toronto is on Oct. 22.

Global News
A A

Candidates

Shelley Carroll
Steven Chen
Kasra Gharibi
Ian Hanecak
Stella Kargiannakis
Kostas Kokkinakis
Ken Lister
Christina Liu
Erin O’Connor

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Federal representative

Geng Tan (Liberal)

Story continues below

Provincial representative

Vincent Ke (PC)

Boundary

This ward is bordered by Bayview Avenue on the west, Steeles Avenue East on the north, Victoria Park Avenue on the east and Highway 401 on the south.

Population (2016)

110,080

Average household income (2016)

$87,491

History

Shelley Carroll was first elected as the councillor for Ward 33 in 2003. Carroll resigned her seat earlier this year to run for the Liberals in Don Valley North in the June provincial election, which she lost. Jonathan Tsao, who was appointed in May to fill Carroll’s seat, vowed not to run in the 2018 election.

Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Toronto Election
Don Valley North
Don Valley North election results
Toronto City Council
Toronto election
Toronto Election 2018
Toronto election results
Toronto politics
Ward 17
Ward 17 Don Valley North
Ward 17 Don Valley North election results
Ward 17 election results

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News