Toronto election 2018: Ward 17 Don Valley North

Candidates

Shelley Carroll

Steven Chen

Kasra Gharibi

Ian Hanecak

Stella Kargiannakis

Kostas Kokkinakis

Ken Lister

Christina Liu

Erin O’Connor

Federal representative

Geng Tan (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Vincent Ke (PC)

Boundary

This ward is bordered by Bayview Avenue on the west, Steeles Avenue East on the north, Victoria Park Avenue on the east and Highway 401 on the south.

Population (2016)

110,080

Average household income (2016)

$87,491

History

Shelley Carroll was first elected as the councillor for Ward 33 in 2003. Carroll resigned her seat earlier this year to run for the Liberals in Don Valley North in the June provincial election, which she lost. Jonathan Tsao, who was appointed in May to fill Carroll’s seat, vowed not to run in the 2018 election.

