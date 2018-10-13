Politics
October 13, 2018 2:10 am

Toronto election 2018: Ward 15 Don Valley West

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Voting day in Toronto is on Oct. 22.

Global News
A A

Candidates

Jon Burnside*
Tanweer Khan
Minh Le
Jaye Robinson*
Nikola Streker

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Federal representative

Rob Oliphant (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Story continues below

Kathleen Wynne (Liberal)

Boundary

This ward is roughly boarded by Mount Pleasant Road and Yonge Street on the west side, Highway 401 on the north side, Leslie Street, the western branch of the Don River and part of Don Mills Road on the east side, and the Don River and part of the Beltline Trail on the south side.

Population (2016)

102,510

Average household income (2016)

$216,158

History

The new Ward 15 Don Valley West is made up of parts of the old Wards 22, 25 and 26. Jon Burnside, who was elected Ward 26 councillor in 2014, is running against Jaye Robinson, who was first elected as Ward 25 councillor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. Ward 22 Councillor Josh Matlow is running in the new Ward 12 Toronto–St. Paul’s.

Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Toronto Election
Don Valley West
Don Valley West election results
Toronto City Council
Toronto election
Toronto Election 2018
Toronto election results
Toronto politics
Ward 15
Ward 15 Don Valley West
Ward 15 Don Valley West election results
Ward 15 election results

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News