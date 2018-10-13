Toronto election 2018: Ward 15 Don Valley West

Candidates

Jon Burnside*

Tanweer Khan

Minh Le

Jaye Robinson*

Nikola Streker

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

Federal representative

Rob Oliphant (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Kathleen Wynne (Liberal)

Boundary

This ward is roughly boarded by Mount Pleasant Road and Yonge Street on the west side, Highway 401 on the north side, Leslie Street, the western branch of the Don River and part of Don Mills Road on the east side, and the Don River and part of the Beltline Trail on the south side.

Population (2016)

102,510

Average household income (2016)

$216,158

History

The new Ward 15 Don Valley West is made up of parts of the old Wards 22, 25 and 26. Jon Burnside, who was elected Ward 26 councillor in 2014, is running against Jaye Robinson, who was first elected as Ward 25 councillor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. Ward 22 Councillor Josh Matlow is running in the new Ward 12 Toronto–St. Paul’s.

