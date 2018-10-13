Toronto election 2018: Ward 7 Humber River–Black Creek

Candidates

Kristy-Ann Charles

Amanda Coombs

Tiffany Ford

Winston La Rose

Giorgio Mammoliti*

Anthony Perruzza*

Deanna Sgro

Kerry-Ann Thomas

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

Federal representative

Judy Sgro (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Tom Rakocevic (NDP)

Boundary

The ward is located on the west side of North York and its rough boundaries are Humber River on the west, Steeles Avenue West on the north, Keele Street on the east, Grandravine Drive, Black Creek, Sheppard Avenue West, Jane Street and Highway 401 on the south.

Population (2016)

108,035

Average household income (2016)

$65,458

Ward history

Ward 7 combines two wards (Wards 7 and 8) for the 2018 election. Ward 7 has been represented by Giorgio Mammoliti since 2006. He served as an Ontario NDP MPP from 1990 to 1995. Anthony Perruzza was first elected to city council for Ward 8 in 2006. Both are seeking re-election.

