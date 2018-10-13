Politics
Toronto election 2018: Ward 7 Humber River–Black Creek

Voting day in Toronto is on Oct. 22.

Candidates

Kristy-Ann Charles
Amanda Coombs
Tiffany Ford
Winston La Rose
Giorgio Mammoliti*
Anthony Perruzza*
Deanna Sgro
Kerry-Ann Thomas

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Federal representative

Judy Sgro (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Tom Rakocevic (NDP)

Boundary

The ward is located on the west side of North York and its rough boundaries are Humber River on the west, Steeles Avenue West on the north, Keele Street on the east, Grandravine Drive, Black Creek, Sheppard Avenue West, Jane Street and Highway 401 on the south.

Population (2016)

108,035

Average household income (2016)

$65,458

Ward history

Ward 7 combines two wards (Wards 7 and 8) for the 2018 election. Ward 7 has been represented by Giorgio Mammoliti since 2006. He served as an Ontario NDP MPP from 1990 to 1995. Anthony Perruzza was first elected to city council for Ward 8 in 2006. Both are seeking re-election.

Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards

