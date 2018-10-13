Toronto election 2018: Ward 7 Humber River–Black Creek
Candidates
Kristy-Ann Charles
Amanda Coombs
Tiffany Ford
Winston La Rose
Giorgio Mammoliti*
Anthony Perruzza*
Deanna Sgro
Kerry-Ann Thomas
* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election
Federal representative
Judy Sgro (Liberal)
Provincial representative
Tom Rakocevic (NDP)
Boundary
The ward is located on the west side of North York and its rough boundaries are Humber River on the west, Steeles Avenue West on the north, Keele Street on the east, Grandravine Drive, Black Creek, Sheppard Avenue West, Jane Street and Highway 401 on the south.
Population (2016)
108,035
Average household income (2016)
$65,458
Ward history
Ward 7 combines two wards (Wards 7 and 8) for the 2018 election. Ward 7 has been represented by Giorgio Mammoliti since 2006. He served as an Ontario NDP MPP from 1990 to 1995. Anthony Perruzza was first elected to city council for Ward 8 in 2006. Both are seeking re-election.
