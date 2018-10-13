Toronto election 2018: Ward 4 Parkdale–High Park

Candidates

Kalsang Dolma

David Ginsberg

Valerie Grdisa

Taras Kulish

Mercy Okalowe

Nick Pavlov

Alex Perez

Gord Perks*

Evan Tummillo

José Vera

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Federal representative

Arif Virani (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Bhutila Karpoche (NDP)

Boundary

The ward is located west of Toronto’s downtown and its rough boundaries are the Humber River on the west, the CP rail line south of St. Clair Avenue West on the north, the rail lines where GO Transit and UP Express trains operate, Dufferin Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West (excluding the CNE grounds) on the east, and Lake Ontario on the south.

Population (2016)

108,805

Average household income (2016)

$99,784

Ward history

Ward 4 combines two wards (Wards 13 and 14) for the 2018 election. Ward 13 has been held by Sarah Doucette since 2010, but she is not running for re-election. Gord Perks has been councillor for Ward 14 since 2006 and is seeking a fourth straight election victory.

Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards