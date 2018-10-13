Toronto election 2018: Ward 4 Parkdale–High Park
Candidates
Kalsang Dolma
David Ginsberg
Valerie Grdisa
Taras Kulish
Mercy Okalowe
Nick Pavlov
Alex Perez
Gord Perks*
Evan Tummillo
José Vera
* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election
TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote
Federal representative
Arif Virani (Liberal)
Provincial representative
Bhutila Karpoche (NDP)
Boundary
The ward is located west of Toronto’s downtown and its rough boundaries are the Humber River on the west, the CP rail line south of St. Clair Avenue West on the north, the rail lines where GO Transit and UP Express trains operate, Dufferin Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West (excluding the CNE grounds) on the east, and Lake Ontario on the south.
Population (2016)
108,805
Average household income (2016)
$99,784
Ward history
Ward 4 combines two wards (Wards 13 and 14) for the 2018 election. Ward 13 has been held by Sarah Doucette since 2010, but she is not running for re-election. Gord Perks has been councillor for Ward 14 since 2006 and is seeking a fourth straight election victory.
Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.