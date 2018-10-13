Politics
October 13, 2018 2:21 am

Toronto election 2018: Ward 4 Parkdale–High Park

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Voting day in Toronto is on Oct. 22.

Global News
A A

Candidates

Kalsang Dolma
David Ginsberg
Valerie Grdisa
Taras Kulish
Mercy Okalowe
Nick Pavlov
Alex Perez
Gord Perks*
Evan Tummillo
José Vera

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Story continues below

Federal representative

Arif Virani (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Bhutila Karpoche (NDP)

Boundary

The ward is located west of Toronto’s downtown and its rough boundaries are the Humber River on the west, the CP rail line south of St. Clair Avenue West on the north, the rail lines where GO Transit and UP Express trains operate, Dufferin Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West (excluding the CNE grounds) on the east, and Lake Ontario on the south.

Population (2016)

108,805

Average household income (2016)

$99,784

Ward history

Ward 4 combines two wards (Wards 13 and 14) for the 2018 election. Ward 13 has been held by Sarah Doucette since 2010, but she is not running for re-election. Gord Perks has been councillor for Ward 14 since 2006 and is seeking a fourth straight election victory.

Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Toronto Election
High Park
Parkdale
Parkdale-High Park
Parkdale—High Park election results
Toronto City Council
Toronto election
Toronto Election 2018
Toronto election results
Toronto politics
Ward 4
Ward 4 election results
Ward 4 Parkdale--High Park
Ward 4 Parkdale--High Park election results

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News