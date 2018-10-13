Toronto election 2018: Ward 1 Etobicoke North

Candidates

Vincent Crisanti*

Peter D’Gama

Naiima Farah

Michael Ford*

Michelle Garcia

Christopher Noor

Shirish Patel

Gurinder Patri

Carol Royer

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Federal representative

Kirsty Duncan (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Doug Ford (PC)

Boundary

The ward is in the northwest corner of Toronto and its rough boundaries are the Mississauga-Toronto border on the west, Steeles Avenue West on the north, the Humber River on the east and Dixon Road, Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West on the south.

Population (2016)

118,040

Average household income (2016)

$73,374

Ward history

Ward 1 combines two wards (Wards 1 and 2) for the 2018 election. Vincent Crisanti was elected councillor for Ward 1 – Etobicoke North in 2010. He previously held the position of councillor for the City of Etobicoke prior to amalgamation in 1998. He will face off against Ward 2 Councillor Michael Ford who assumed office in May 2016 by winning a by-election. Ford, who is the nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, was first elected to public office in 2014 as a TDSB trustee for Etobicoke North.

Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards