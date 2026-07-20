Brampton MPP faces questions over taxpayer-funded ads in father’s newspaper

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3 comments

  1. Elliott Tavens
    July 20, 2026 at 2:23 pm

    This is why it is so important to elect a true conservative government, not a liberal light premier and mpps who pose as conservatives.

  2. Reality
    July 20, 2026 at 2:09 pm

    So, I know politicians and media orgs pretend to have ethics, but they prove everyday that they are both kinda clueless.

    So, beyond this piece being nothing more than an advert for Marit Stiles and the NDP that doesn’t even verify the amount spent, whats the difference between accounting for a transparent spend and media favouritism, in-kind free marketing?

    While there is an easy argument for an ethical breach, The Canadian Punjabi Post/Punjabi Post is the first daily Punjabi newspaper to be publushed in Canada, it is headquartered in Brampton, where the MPP serves, and yes, the paper was founded by his father. It employs about 17 people. I can’t imagine they charge a lot for advertising.

    As of 2026, it earns about $4 million annually. It prints about 18,000 copies daily and is effectively a tiny, local, ethnic newspaper.

    In ethical terms, I would say politicians can, in fact, advertise in local papers about local events they are hosting. As for conflicts, I feel like this one simply needs public acknowledgement to cure.

    This is not a major media company with hundreds of thousands of daily papers circulating.

    The NDP reference a full page ad about the local area MPP having a BBQ? He is Punjabi, with Punjabi supporters, in the town that has a local Punjabi paper.

    As far as conflicts-of-interest go, this seems like overkill.

    I know eceryone is also angry abput his choice to expense hotels etc. Even that seems like so much fodder. If you have conplaints abput MPP expense accoubts, demand tighter control.

    At the end of the day, thlese represent bad optics but not major ethical breaches.

    Hotels, food, travel, and advertising are basically the only reasons to give politicians expense accounts.

    That you personally do not approve of the behaviour seems more of a concern for voters to consider at the next election.

  3. Vinny
    July 20, 2026 at 1:43 pm

    Another conservative stealing from people.

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Politics

Brampton MPP faces questions over taxpayer-funded ads in father’s newspaper

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted July 20, 2026 12:53 pm
4 min read
PC MPP Hardeep Singh Grewal attends question period at Queen's Park in Toronto on May 13, 2025. View image in full screen
PC MPP Hardeep Singh Grewal attends question period at Queen's Park in Toronto on May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
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A Progressive Conservative MPP is being accused of using public funds to “further” the “private interests” of his own family, Global News has learned, just days after the revelation that he billed taxpayers thousands to stay in downtown Toronto hotel rooms.

On Monday, the Ontario NDP asked the integrity commissioner to probe Brampton East MPP Hardeep Grewal, claiming he was using his publicly funded constituency budget to advertise in a newspaper run by his father.

Grewal — who was already under scrutiny for expensing $27,000 on Toronto hotels over the past three years despite living in Brampton — appears to have regularly advertised constituency events in the Punjabi Post, which is run by his father, Jagdish Singh Grewal.

“MPP Grewal just got caught with his hands in the taxpayers’ pockets, spending nearly $30,000 on luxury downtown Toronto hotel stays, and now, potentially breaking ethics rules to enrich an immediate family member with tax dollars,” Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said.

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Stiles filed her complaint with the integrity commissioner on Monday morning, alleging the advertisements were a conflict of interest because Grewal’s father stood to benefit financially from them.

Grewal said in a statement he would seek guidance from the integrity commissioner.

“The Punjabi Post is a popular ethnic news outlet in Brampton-a community with a large Punjabi speaking population. Political parties of all stripes have advertised with the Punjabi Post,” he wrote.

“Prior to advertising, I should have consulted with the Integrity Commissioner and have since reached out to her office for advice.”

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According to federal filings submitted as part of the NDP complaint, Jagdish Singh Grewal is the director of the Punjabi Post.

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The newspaper was founded in 2002 as a daily Punjabi news outlet, with 35,000 readers, according to a media kit posted on its website. The same media kit lists Jagdish Singh Grewal as the point of contact for “advertising, insertion orders, sales or contracts.”

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Past issues of the newspaper included in the NDP complaint show advertising for MPP Grewal’s events, such as a summer BBQ, emblazoned across the front of the newspaper.

The advertisements are non-partisan, meaning they promote Grewal as a local MPP rather than the Progressive Conservative Party, something the NDP argues means they were approved by his office.

“A review of the Member’s expenses has led me to believe that the Member may have violated the Member’s Integrity Act, 1994, and I am requesting that you offer an opinion on the matter,” Stiles wrote in her letter to the integrity commissioner.

“We believe the member may have used public money from his Legislature budget to purchase services from a business solely owned by an immediate family member.”

Brampton MPP faces questions over taxpayer-funded ads in father’s newspaper - image

Examples sent to the integrity commissioner by the NDP include a Canada Day spread that ran for three days and other seasonal greetings.

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“We’ve called on the Integrity Commissioner to look into MPP Grewal’s spending habits because there is a clear pattern of ads placed in a local paper owned by his father,” Stiles added.

“If MPP Grewal’s family members are benefiting from tax dollars, the people deserve to know.”

Brampton MPP faces questions over taxpayer-funded ads in father’s newspaper - image View image in full screen

Grewal also tops hotel expense list

Separately, Grewal has faced a week of questions after he claimed more than $27,000 to stay in Toronto hotels despite his constituency office being 43 kilometres from Queen’s Park.

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Premier Doug Ford lambasted the spending from some of his MPPs and pledged they would repay what they had claimed, without offering any details.

“It’s unacceptable, it’s not how we operate. We have to be prudent fiscal managers,” Ford said on Friday. “It’s just unacceptable, and they’re paying back every single penny of it.”

It’s not clear, however, if any of the other MPPs have paid the money back.

The premier’s office has not responded to questions from Global News asking who else has paid back the expenses.

Stan Cho — who spent $16,000 on hotels despite living six kilometres from Queen’s Park — has already resigned amid a growing spending scandal for the Ford government.

The Willowdale MPP said the money he had claimed was within the rules, but admitted it had been a “mistake” to make the taxpayer cover the costs of his hotels.

Stiles said the issues were coming from the top.

“Doug Ford sets the tone for his caucus,” she said.

“Clearly, MPPs who have spent tens of thousands of tax dollars to fund their lavish lifestyle continue to have his confidence, but what else can you expect from a Premier who tried to buy himself a private jet on the people’s dime?”

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