Toronto election 2018: Ward 14 Toronto–Danforth

Candidates
Lanrick Bennett
Chris Budo
Dixon Chan
Marisol D’Andrea
Paula Fletcher*
Mary Fragedakis*
Ryan Lindsay
Lawrence Lychowyd
Chris Marinakis
Alexander Pena
* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election
Federal representative
Julie Dabrusin (Liberal)
Provincial representative
Peter Tabuns (NDP)
Boundary
This ward is roughly bordered by the the western edge of the Port Lands, the Don River and Massey Creek on the west and north sides, Coxwell Avenue on the east side, and Lake Ontario on the south side.
Population (2016)
106,875
Average household income (2016)
$101,323
History
The new Ward 14 Toronto–Danforth is largely made up of the old Wards 29 and 30 along with the southwest corner of the old Ward 32. Paula Fletcher, who was first elected as the Ward 30 councillor in 2003 and re-elected in 2006, 2010 and 2014, is running against Ward 29 Councillor Mary Fragedakis, who was first elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. Ward 32 Councillor Mary Margaret McMahon previously announced she would not be seeking re-election in 2018.
