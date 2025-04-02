Elon Musk, Ashley St. Clair spar publicly over alleged child support

Send this page to someone via email

Elon Musk has taken to social media to address Ashley St. Clair’s claims that she welcomed a baby with the billionaire just over a month after she publicly sued him for sole legal custody.

In a post on X on March 31, Musk responded to a Daily Mail video of St. Clair in which she claims he made a drastic cut to their alleged son’s child support.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year,” Musk wrote.

I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025

The video Musk responded to appears to show St. Clair handing over the keys to her Tesla Model S outside her Manhattan apartment. She tells the Daily Mail reporter, “I need to make up for the 60 per cent cut that Elon made to our son’s child support.”

The reporter asked St. Clair if she felt that Musk was being “vindictive” toward her.

“Well, that’s his modus operandi, when women speak out,” she said. “You can check the stocks, I’m not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes.”

When asked when she’d last spoken with Musk, Clair claimed it was on Feb. 13.

After Musk responded to the video, St. Clair took to X to respond to him, writing, “Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused.”

“And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary … until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for ‘disobedience.’ But you’re really only punishing your son,” she continued.

St. Clair said it was “ironic” that Musk’s “last effort in court” was to try and “gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world.”

“It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it,” she added. “America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child.”

Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused. And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and… — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) March 31, 2025

St. Clair filed a petition on Feb. 21 with the New York Supreme Court seeking sole custody. In a separate paternity petition, she was also seeking a court declaration that Musk is the father of her child.

The legal action came after St. Clair posted on X that she welcomed a child, allegedly fathered by Musk in secret.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote in February. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

People magazine reported that St. Clair shared details of her alleged relationship with Musk in her legal filings, revealing that they began a “romantic relationship in or about May 2023” and conceived their son, who is identified as R.S.C. in the filings, in January 2024. (Global News has not independently viewed the legal documents.)

She alleged that Musk “has met him only three (3) times and has had no involvement in his care and upbringing” and “acknowledged parentage of the child in various written correspondences,” including a text message exchange submitted as part of her filing.

In one alleged exchange, Musk appears to be addressing safety concerns, writing, “I’m #2 after Trump for assassination. Wake up. This is not the time for sentiment at the expense of safety. If I make a mistake on security, R.S.C. will never know his father.”

View image in full screen Photos provided in court documents showed screenshots of alleged conversations with Elon Musk. New York Supreme Court

In another alleged text exchange, St. Clair said she sent Musk a photo of her and the newborn baby shortly after labour. Musk allegedly responded and asked, “All well?”

“He is perfect,” St. Clair replied.

“I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend. Falling asleep. How [sic] the recovery goes well,” Musk allegedly wrote in response.

St. Clair claimed Musk met R.S.C. on Sept. 21, 2024, and spent two hours with them and one hour the following day. She said the last time Musk saw R.S.C. was Nov. 30, 2024, and the visit only lasted 30 minutes.

She shared a photo allegedly showing Musk holding the baby in her court filings, with the face of R.S.C. blurred.

In another text exchange submitted in the suit, St. Clair alleged that Musk texted her and said, “I want to knock you up again,” on Nov. 24, 2024, a week before he allegedly met R.S.C.

During another exchange, St. Clair apparently told Musk that she “would appreciate being able to speak to you in person.” She also mentioned “a major rift in our relationship that I truly wish was better for the sake of our son.”

She claimed that Musk responded, saying, “Well, we do have a legion of kids to make.”

In her petition, St. Clair requested the court “issue a summons, warrant or order requiring the Respondent to show cause why the Court should not enter a declaration of paternity, an order of support and such other and further relief as may be appropriate under the circumstances.”

“I am, and always have been, the only parent and caretaker that R.S.C. has known,” St. Clair wrote in the petition. “I schedule and take him to all his medical appointments. I am the only parent who cares for him on a daily basis. I feed him, bathe him, and ensure that all his physical and emotional needs are met.”

St. Clair’s legal team claimed they attempted to resolve the paternity issue privately, but Musk’s team has been “nonresponsive.”

In a statement, St. Clair’s rep Brian Glickich said she filed the petitions “to protect the best interests of her child.”

“She has made every effort to collaborate with Mr. Musk before taking this step. She has no further comment on the contents of the petitions, which speak for themselves,” Glickich added.

Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, has 14 known children. The birth of his 14th child, his fourth with Neuralink Corp. director Shivon Zilis, was revealed in late February.

He also had six children with Canadian author Justine Wilson, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2008. Musk’s first child, Nevada, died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 2002 when he was only 10 weeks old.