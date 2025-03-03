Elon Musk welcomes 14th child, his 4th with Canadian Shivon Zilis

Send this page to someone via email

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have welcomed their fourth child, a son named Seldon Lycurgus.

Ontario-born Zilis, an executive at Musk’s Neuralink, made the birth announcement in a post on X on Feb. 28.

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much,” she wrote. She did not share when the child was born.

A screenshot of Shivon Zilis’ post on X, announcing her fourth child with Elon Musk. @Shivon / X

Musk responded to Zilis’ post with a heart emoji.

A screenshot of Elon Musk’s response to Shivon Zilis’ post on X, announcing their fourth child. @ElonMusk / X

Musk and Zilis, a native of Markham, Ont., also share three-year-old twins, Stride and Azure, and one-year-old daughter, Arcadia.

Zilis holds the title of director of operations and special projects at Neuralink. According to her LinkedIn page, she’s also a fellow at the University of Toronto’s Creative Destruction Lab and serves on the board of the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute.

After Musk and Zilis welcomed their twins in July 2022, Musk jokingly referenced a Business Insider report about secretly fathering Stride and Azure, writing, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

Elon Musk’s X post about welcoming twins in July 2022. @elonmusk / x

Shortly after, he tweeted: “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!”

A screenshot of Elon Musk’s post on X. @elonmusk / X

The pair welcomed their third child, Arcadia, on Feb. 28, 2024. On Arcadia’s first birthday, Zilis celebrated with a post on X, writing, “Happy 1st birthday, darling Arcadia. Mommy loves you with all her heart.”

Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, has 13 other known children. He shares three children X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dbnark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 1, with his ex, Canadian musician Grimes, whose legal name is Claire Boucher.

He also had six children with Canadian author Justine Wilson, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2008. Musk’s first child, Nevada, died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 2002 when he was only 10 weeks old.

The news of Musk’s 14th child follows Ashley St. Clair’s Feb. 14 announcement that she and Musk welcomed his 13th child five months ago, named R.S.C.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” she wrote.

On Feb. 28, a judge ordered Musk to appear in court at a May 29 hearing over R.S.C.’s custody. New York Supreme Court Judge Jeffrey H. Pearlman will also hear arguments regarding whether the billionaire should be ordered to pay child support.

“Despite requests, Mr. Musk has still not accepted service of the motion papers via his alleged attorneys, which is easy enough to do,” St. Clair’s lawyer Karen B. Rosenthal said in a statement.

“As a result of avoiding personal service, he has prolonged the litigation and caused unnecessary distress. It should be noted that no attorney has opted in to the NYSCEF system claiming they represent Mr. Musk,” Rosenthal continued. “We don’t have anyone we can properly speak with. It’s unnecessary gamesmanship when there’s an infant involved.”

An evidence filing also showed that St. Clair’s lawyers request the case’s jurisdiction be in New York City, according to the outlet.

“We want to avoid attempting service at the White House and at other sensitive locations,” a lawyer for St. Clair wrote in one email listed in the evidence filing, per the outlet. “Attempting service at the White House would, in our view, be sub-optimal optics for Elon, and Ashley would like to avoid doing this.”

St. Clair filed a petition on Feb. 21 with the New York Supreme Court seeking sole custody and, in a separate paternity petition, she is seeking a court declaration that Musk is the father of her child.

— With files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield