Elon Musk had secret twins with Canadian top Neuralink executive: report

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 11:49 am
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany on March 22, 2022. View image in full screen
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany on March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul / The Associated Press

Elon Musk has been all over the news lately, and this latest report about the Tesla founder sounds like it’s from a tabloid.

Business Insider reported Wednesday that Musk fathered secret twins with a top executive from another one of his companies, Neuralink. The executive, reported to be Canadian woman Shivon Zilis, was said to have delivered the babies weeks before Musk’s second baby with Canadian singer Grimes was born.

The outlet obtained court documents filed by the pair that asked for their children’s names to be changed to include Musk’s last name. The petition asked that their names “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” Insider reported.

Those documents contained both Musk’s signature and the court’s stamp and listed Musk as the father and Zilis as the mother.

Musk jokingly referenced the story in a tweet on Thursday morning, saying he’s helping stem the “underpopulation crisis.”

Shortly after, he tweeted: “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!”

Trending Stories

The 36-year-old Zilis, a native of Markham, Ont., holds the title of director of operations and special projects at Neuralink. According to her LinkedIn page, she’s also a fellow at the University of Toronto’s Creative Destruction Lab and serves on the board of the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute.

This latest news brings Musk’s number of children to 9, and it’s his second set of twins. In addition to the two children with Ziilis and two with Grimes, he fathered six children with Canadian author Justine Wilson — a set of twins and a set of triplets, and one child who died from sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old.

Musk, 51, has long been a proponent of raising the birth rate. In May he tweeted that the U.S. birth rate has been “below min sustainable levels for ~50 years.”

“Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have,” he wrote. “I am a rare exception. Most people I know have zero or one kid.”

Elon Musk

