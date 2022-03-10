Grimes accidentally reveals birth of 2nd child with Elon Musk

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian musician and artist Grimes unintentionally announced the birth of her second child with Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk via surrogate.

In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes said the baby girl, named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (pronounced sigh-deer-ee-el), was born in December. The couple also refer to their daughter as “Y.”

The new child’s name is complex, with Exa being a reference to exaFLOPS (or, the ability of supercomputers to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark refers to the unknown and Sideræl is a “more elven” spelling of sidereal, the timekeeping system used by astronomers to locate celestial objects. Sideræl is also a reference to Grimes’ favourite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel.

While conducting an interview at Grimes’ home in Austin, Texas, Vanity Fair reporter Devin Gordon heard the unmistakable sound of a baby crying. He knew the infant’s cry could not have been the couple’s first child, named X Æ A-12, who was born May 2020.

At first, Grimes was hesitant to speak about the baby, saying, “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things. Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there.”

Eventually, she admitted to using a surrogate for their daughter.

The birth of Y comes after confirmation that Grimes, 33, and Musk, 50, split in 2021 following three years of dating.

Grimes told Vanity Fair her relationship with Musk is very “fluid” and they live in different houses. The artist also said she and Musk plan to have more children and “have always wanted at least three or four.”

As was the case with the birth of the couple’s first child, X Æ A-12, many took to social media to comment on their daughter’s name.

Grimes and Elon typing in random letters to come up with a baby name pic.twitter.com/Ih1QmjwB8X — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) March 10, 2022

Grimes’ secret baby upstairs during her interview pic.twitter.com/pD0oj9qppV — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) March 10, 2022

grimes and elons new baby: pic.twitter.com/yNMg9LcQgH — yolanda fister (@yolandafister) March 10, 2022

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk is Musk’s seventh child.