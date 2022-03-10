Menu

Entertainment

Grimes accidentally reveals birth of 2nd child with Elon Musk

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 11:26 am
Elon Musk and Grimes View image in full screen
Elon Musk and Grimes at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 7, 2018. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post

Canadian musician and artist Grimes unintentionally announced the birth of her second child with Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk via surrogate.

In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes said the baby girl, named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (pronounced sigh-deer-ee-el), was born in December. The couple also refer to their daughter as “Y.”

The new child’s name is complex, with Exa being a reference to exaFLOPS (or, the ability of supercomputers to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark refers to the unknown and Sideræl is a “more elven” spelling of sidereal, the timekeeping system used by astronomers to locate celestial objects. Sideræl is also a reference to Grimes’ favourite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel.

Read more: Elon Musk tweets meme comparing Trudeau to Hitler amid convoy protests

While conducting an interview at Grimes’ home in Austin, Texas, Vanity Fair reporter Devin Gordon heard the unmistakable sound of a baby crying. He knew the infant’s cry could not have been the couple’s first child, named X Æ A-12, who was born May 2020.

Grimes and Elon Musk at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 7, 2018. View image in full screen
Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 7, 2018. DA JW RH

At first, Grimes was hesitant to speak about the baby, saying, “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things. Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there.”

Eventually, she admitted to using a surrogate for their daughter.

Read more: Elon Musk named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ for 2021

Click to play video: '‘Clown… edgelord… showman’: Elon Musk named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’' ‘Clown… edgelord… showman’: Elon Musk named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’
The birth of Y comes after confirmation that Grimes, 33, and Musk, 50, split in 2021 following three years of dating.

Trending Stories

Grimes told Vanity Fair her relationship with Musk is very “fluid” and they live in different houses. The artist also said she and Musk plan to have more children and “have always wanted at least three or four.”

As was the case with the birth of the couple’s first child, X Æ A-12, many took to social media to comment on their daughter’s name.

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk is Musk’s seventh child.

