Elon Musk claims new baby with Grimes is named ‘X Æ A-12’

Send this page to someone via email

Elon Musk is either bad at typing, bad at cracking jokes or terrible at choosing baby names after announcing that his newborn son with Grimes will be called “X Æ A-12.”

The eccentric billionaire announced last week that he would “own no house” and lost billions of dollars by tweeting about Tesla’s stock, so it could really be any combination of those possibilities at this point.

And no, he didn’t confuse the baby with a SpaceX rocket.

Musk tweeted the first photos of his new baby boy late Monday and early Tuesday after his Canadian girlfriend (real name Claire Elise Boucher) gave birth in California.

“Mom and baby all good,” Musk tweeted late on Monday, before adding that the child is a boy.

Story continues below advertisement

His Twitter followers clamoured for the name so Musk seemingly provided it: “X Æ A-12 Musk.”

He did not explain how to pronounce it, nor did he offer shortcuts for typing that “Æ” into your keyboard. You’re just going to have to copy and paste it.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

He then shared a photo of the child with tattoos photoshopped onto his face.

“Never too young for some ink haha,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Musk finally shared a more traditional “dad holding son” photo an hour later.

Several Musk fans treated the name like a code and did their best to unravel it. They ultimately came up with the theory that the child’s real name is X Ash Archangel — a theory that Musk “liked” on Twitter.

Æ is a fancy character in linguistics known as a ligature, which blends two characters together. This one is known as “ash,” which might hint at the child’s real name.

Multiple Redditors suggested that “A-12” is a reference to the Lockheed A-12, an aircraft known by its nickname “Archangel.”

Musk has five sons with his former wife, Justine Wilson. Their names are Damian, Griffin, Xavier, Saxon and Kai. He also had a child named Nevada who died of sudden infant death syndrome.

Many Twitter users suggested that this child will be a bit … different … given its eccentric parents.

The Grimes baby when Elon Musk does "got your nose!" pic.twitter.com/vdh72ra6RO — Chadley Walsh (@crumlingothic_) May 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Grimes and Elon Musk’s baby probably looks like this pic.twitter.com/imIqPxuUgK — Nick (aka ape) (@poolboy4RENT) May 5, 2020

the first picture of grimes' baby pic.twitter.com/LXo8YvM0E2 — ✦✧𝖈𝖘𝖆𝖇𝖎✧✦ (@kwordingboys) May 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

X Æ A-12 waking up Grimes and a Elon because they can’t sleep pic.twitter.com/HvuZDUrxLL — ✨ Dean Tāne ✨ (@Maccadaynu) May 5, 2020

It’s unclear where the trio will live, as Musk just put two of his mansions up for sale after claiming on Twitter that he would “own no house.”

Welcome to the Musk family, X Æ A-12.