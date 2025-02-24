Elon Musk sued by Ashley St. Clair for sole custody of 5-month-old baby

Ashley St. Clair, who claims she’s the mother of Elon Musk’s 13th child, is now suing the billionaire for sole legal custody of the five-month-old baby she says they share.

St. Clair filed a petition on Friday, Feb. 21 with the New York Supreme Court seeking sole custody and, in a separate paternity petition, she is seeking a court declaration that Musk is the father of her child.

The legal action comes after St. Clair posted on X that she welcomed a child allegedly fathered by Musk in secret.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

Now, as reported by People magazine, St. Clair has shared details of her alleged relationship with Musk in her legal filings, revealing that they began a “romantic relationship in or about May 2023” and conceived their son, who is identified as R.S.C. in the filings, in January 2024. (Global News has not independently viewed the legal documents.)

She alleges that Musk “has met him only three (3) times and has had no involvement in his care and upbringing” and “acknowledged parentage of the child in various written correspondences,” including a text message exchange submitted as part of her filing.

In one alleged exchange, it appears that Musk is discussing safety concerns, and writes, “I’m #2 after Trump for assassination. Wake up. This is not the time for sentiment at the expense of safety. If I make a mistake on security, R.S.C. will never know his father.”

View image in full screen Photos provided in court documents showed screenshots of alleged conversations with Elon Musk. New York Supreme Court

In another alleged text exchange, St. Clair says she sent Musk a photo of her and the newborn baby shortly after labour. Musk allegedly responded and asked, “All well?”

“He is perfect,” St. Clair responded.

“I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend. Falling asleep. How[sic] the recovery goes well,” Musk allegedly wrote in response.

View image in full screen Photos provided in court documents showed screenshots of alleged conversations with Elon Musk. New York Supreme Court

St. Clair claims Musk met R.S.C. on Sept. 21, 2024, and spent two hours with them and then one hour the following day. She says the last time Musk saw R.S.C. was Nov. 30, 2024 and the visit only lasted 30 minutes.

She shared a photo allegedly showing Musk holding the baby in her court filings, with the face of R.S.C. blurred.

View image in full screen A photo provided in court documents showing Elon Musk with a newborn baby. New York Supreme Court

In another text exchange submitted in the suit, St. Clair alleges that Musk texted her and said, “I want to knock you up again” on Nov. 24, 2024, a week before he allegedly met R.S.C.

During another exchange, St. Clair apparently told Musk that she “would appreciate being able to speak to you in person.” She also mentioned “a major rift in our relationship that I truly wish was better for the sake of our son.”

She claims that Musk responded, saying, “Well, we do have a legion of kids to make”

View image in full screen Photos provided in court documents showed screenshots of alleged conversations with Elon Musk. New York Supreme Court

In her petition, St. Clair has requested the court “issue a summons, warrant or order requiring the Respondent to show cause why the Court should not enter a declaration of paternity, an order of support and such other and further relief as may be appropriate under the circumstances.”

“I am, and always have been, the only parent and caretaker that R.S.C. has known,” St. Clair wrote in the petition. “I schedule and take him to all his medical appointments. I am the only parent who cares for him on a daily basis. I feed him, bathe him, and ensure that all his physical and emotional needs are met.”

St. Clair’s legal team claims they attempted to resolve the paternity issue privately but Musk’s team has been “nonresponsive.”

“This firm has been dealing with Respondent’s lawyer and representative, Alyssa Rower from Rower, LLC, in an attempt to resolve this matter privately. The law firm has offices in Manhattan and Westchester, New York. However, his representatives have been nonresponsive in the past to resolve the outstanding issues and Respondent has indicated that he no longer wishes to resolve issues of custody and support amicably,” St. Clair’s lawyer, Karen B. Rosenthal, wrote in her lawyer affirmation.

Rosenthal went on to note that due to Musk’s role in U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, they cannot serve Musk at the White House due to the high level of security there.

In a statement, St. Clair’s rep Brian Glickich said she filed the petitions “to protect the best interests of her child.”

“She has made every effort to collaborate with Mr. Musk before taking this step. She has no further comment on the contents of the petitions, which speak for themselves,” Glickich added.

Musk has not publicly commented on the matter but he did respond to a post from an X user alleging that St. Clair “planned to baby trap Elon.”

(Global News has reached out to Musk’s representatives for comment.)

“I wasn’t going to post these, but now that @stclairashley has leaked her private signal messages with @elonmusk after lying and saying she ‘wanted privacy,’ here’s more evidence Ashley planned to baby trap Elon,” Isabella Moody wrote. “She sent me these text messages in May 2023 when she first met Elon and started sleeping with him.”

“She said ‘I need his rocket babies’ and ‘I need a caption to seduce Elon Musk’ in May of 2023,” she added. “She doesn’t care about ‘privacy.’ She planned to seduce him by her own admission and now she’s leaking his texts. So I’m leaking her texts to me now.”

She shared screenshots of her alleged conversations with St. Clair, where she claims St. Clair said Musk followed her on social media and she needs “his rocket babies.”

In the screenshot, St. Clair allegedly told Moody, “Look ill take one for the team, seduce elon, and get in a rocket to see whats [sic] up.” Moody encouraged St. Clair, responding with, “Oh yes you must. For the sake of society.”

After Moody shared the screenshots to X, Musk responded to her post, writing, “Whoa!”

View image in full screen Elon Musk responds to Isabella Moody’s tweet about Ashley St. Clair. @IsabellaIsMoody / X

Last week, Musk’s ex Grimes made a public plea to the billionaire, urging him to respond to her about a “medical crisis” involving one of their children.

In a series of now-deleted posts on X on Feb. 20, Grimes, Musk’s ex-girlfriend with whom he shares three children, wrote, “Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention.”

“If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this,” she added. “This is urgent, Elon.”

A screenshot of Grimes post on X. @Grimezsz / X

Grimes did not elaborate on what the medical crisis was or which child she was speaking about.

“I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to f–king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at,” she wrote in another post.

A screenshot of Grimes post on X. @Grimezsz / X

Grimes shares her three children X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dbnark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 1, with Musk.

Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, has 12 known children. The birth of his 12th child, his third with Neuralink Corp. director Shivon Zilis, was revealed last June.

He has also had six children with Canadian author Justine Wilson, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2008. Musk’s first child, Nevada, died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 2002 when he was only 10 weeks old.