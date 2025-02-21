Grimes pleads with Elon Musk for him to contact her over child’s ‘medical crisis’

Send this page to someone via email

Elon Musk’s ex Grimes has made a public plea to the billionaire, urging him to respond to her about a “medical crisis” involving one of their children.

In a series of now-deleted posts on X on Thursday, Grimes, Musk’s ex-girlfriend with whom he shares three children, wrote, “Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention.”

“If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this,” she added. “This is urgent, Elon.”

Grimes, whose legal name is Claire Boucher, did not elaborate on what the medical crisis was or which child she was speaking about.

“I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to f–king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at,” she wrote in another post.

Grimes shares her three children X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dbnark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 1, with Musk.

Earlier this month, the Canadian musician claimed she had no clue her son X AE A-XII was going to be part of a televised press conference that took place at the White House with Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump.

X AE A-XII was seen sitting in the Oval Office beside Musk and occasionally moving around while his father fielded questions from reporters. Viewers took to X to note how “polite” the young child was during the half-hour appearance.

“Lil X was very polite today! You raised him well. He was so cute when he told DJT ‘please forgive me, I need to pee,’” one X user wrote to Grimes about her son’s appearance.

Grimes responded to the post, writing, “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

She also spoke out last month following Musk’s straight-arm, Nazi-like gesture during his speech at Trump’s inauguration.

“I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting,” she wrote.

“I’m happy to denounce Nazi-ism – and the far alt right. Would that help clear things up?” she added.

Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, has 12 known children. The birth of his 12th child, his third with Neuralink Corp. director Shivon Zilis, was revealed last June.

He has also had six children with Canadian author Justine Wilson, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2008. Musk’s first child, Nevada, died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 2002 when he was only 10 weeks old.

“They were too rich, too many nannies. Then he had five children with the same woman, five sons all brought up. Each one had its own nanny,” he said.

“The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny.… Elon’s gonna shoot me for saying this, but that’s what I think. That’s no good.”

According to Errol, the child-care staff increased in 2008 when Musk split from his ex-wife.

“When they got divorced, the nannies were six on this side, six on that side,” Errol said. “It was really a weird situation.”

Errol revealed that he hasn’t spent “a lot of time” with his grandchildren but referred to them all as “very nice and smart and very pleasant.”

When Errol was asked about how he feels towards his son’s past partners, he said, “Well, fathers are not terribly interested in any of their children’s husbands or wives more or less unless they go out of their way.”

As of this writing, Musk has not publicly responded to his father’s appearance on the podcast or Grimes’ public plea on X.

—With files from Global News