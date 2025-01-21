Menu

Video link
Headline link
Trending

Elon Musk responds to accusations he made Nazi salute at Trump inauguration

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 21, 2025 3:29 pm
Did Elon Musk do a fascist salute at Trump’s inaugural rally?
At Trump's inaugural rally on Monday at the Capitol, Elon Musk gave a speech and is now being criticized for what some say appeared to be a fascist salute.
Elon Musk has responded to allegations that he performed a Nazi salute at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, dismissing it as “dirty tricks” by critics, but not outwardly denying the accusations.

The world’s richest man and close ally of Trump, tasked with running the president’s new “Department of Government Efficiency,” sparked outrage and an avalanche of online backlash when he took the stage to speak at Monday’s inauguration and made the one-armed gesture not once, but twice.

He thanked the crowd for “making it happen,” before slamming his right hand onto his chest and then thrusting it out into the air straight ahead. He then turned around and did the same action for those sitting behind the stage.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. View image in full screen
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

“My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured,” he said, after throwing his arm forward the second time.

Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk gestures while speaking during an inauguration event at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. View image in full screen
Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk gestures while speaking during an inauguration event at Capital One Arena on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Masha Pearl, the executive director of the Blue Card, a foundation that supports Holocaust survivors, told the New York Times that she was “deeply troubled” by Musk’s gesture, calling it a “a Nazi salute.”

“Elon Musk has been engaged with antisemitic incidents in the past. Because of that, it was an unmistakable symbol of hate, of violence, of genocide.”

Claire Aubin, a historian who specializes in Nazism within the United States, said Musk’s gesture was a “sieg heil,” or Nazi salute.

“My professional opinion is that you’re all right, you should believe your eyes,” she posted on X, writing to those calling the gesture a reference to Nazism.

Later that day, Musk dismissed the criticism in a post on X, the social media platform he owns.

“Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired,” he wrote.

He also reposted a handful of other posts that sought to turn the footage of the salute into jokes.

“Can we please retire the calling people a Nazi thing?” one user on the platform wrote.

“Yeah exactly,” Musk responded, adding a “yawning” emoji.

And while many have blasted Musk for the gesture, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which campaigns against antisemitism, has come to his defence.

“It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge,” the organization wrote in a post to social media Monday afternoon.

“In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead,” they continued.

Meanwhile, the ADL’s website describes the “Hitler salute” or “Nazi salute” as consisting “of raising an outstretched right arm with the palm down.”

Click to play video: 'Elon Musk gives enthusiastic thumbs up after Trump says US will plant a flag on Mars'
Elon Musk gives enthusiastic thumbs up after Trump says US will plant a flag on Mars
Trending Now

“In Nazi Germany, it was often accompanied by chanting or shouting ‘Heil Hitler’ or ‘Sieg Heil,'” their description continues. “Since World War II, neo-Nazis and other white supremacists have continued to use the salute, making it the most common white supremacist hand sign in the world.”

Democratic congresswoman and longtime Trump critic, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, fired back at the ADL: “Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity. People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all,” she wrote on X.

Click to play video: 'World leaders react to Trump’s inauguration'
World leaders react to Trump’s inauguration
Meanwhile, some far-right social media users with large followings on various platforms celebrated Musk’s gestures, regardless of how he intended them to come across.

According to Rolling Stone, Christopher Pohlhaus, the leader of the neo-Nazi group Blood Tribe, wrote on Telegram, “I don’t care if this was a mistake. I’m going to enjoy the tears over it.”

And Andrew Torba, the founder of the far-right social media network Gab, promoted a photo of the salute on his platform with the caption, “Incredible things are happening already,” reported the New York Times.

Musk has caused uproar in recent weeks for embracing far-right political parties in Europe, including the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Click to play video: 'Musk openly supports far-right leaders in Europe, stirs angst about election meddling'
Musk openly supports far-right leaders in Europe, stirs angst about election meddling
