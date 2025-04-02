Alberta utilities minister says Montana electricity generators not treated unfairly

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s utilities minister says contrary to a new report the province’s electricity grid operator doesn’t treat U.S. generators unfairly.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative listed the Alberta Electric System Operator as a trade irritant in a new report this week claiming the operator unnecessarily limits electricity imported from Montana.

Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf says he’s not surprised by the report as he’s heard concerns before.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says it’s possible another reason why the operator was named as a trade irritant was because Alberta has imported less energy from Montana over the past two years while increasing how much it has exported to the state.

The Alberta Electric System Operator is in the middle of a system-wide overhaul and Neudorf says grid reliability is the top priority.

Story continues below advertisement

Neudorf says interconnectivity with Alberta’s neighbouring provinces and Montana is key to having a reliable grid.