Politics

Alberta utilities minister says Montana electricity generators not treated unfairly

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2025 5:27 pm
1 min read
An undated file photo of Nathan Neudorf. View image in full screen
An undated file photo of Nathan Neudorf. Erik Bay / Global News
Alberta’s utilities minister says contrary to a new report the province’s electricity grid operator doesn’t treat U.S. generators unfairly.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative listed the Alberta Electric System Operator as a trade irritant in a new report this week claiming the operator unnecessarily limits electricity imported from Montana.

Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf says he’s not surprised by the report as he’s heard concerns before.

He says it’s possible another reason why the operator was named as a trade irritant was because Alberta has imported less energy from Montana over the past two years while increasing how much it has exported to the state.

The Alberta Electric System Operator is in the middle of a system-wide overhaul and Neudorf says grid reliability is the top priority.

Neudorf says interconnectivity with Alberta’s neighbouring provinces and Montana is key to having a reliable grid.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

