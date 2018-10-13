Toronto election 2018: Ward 18 Willowdale

Politics
Ward 18 Willowdale

Voting day in Toronto is on Oct. 22.

Candidates

Farah Aslani
Lily Cheng
Sonny Cho
Danny De Santis
David Epstein
John Filion*
Norman Gardiner
Andrew Herbst
Albert Kim
Gerald Mak
Sam Mathi
Sam Moini
David Mousavi
Jin Chung Park
Winston Park
Hamid Shakeri
Saman Tabasi Nejad

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Federal representative

Ali Ehsassi (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Stan Cho (PC)

Boundary

This district is bordered by Highway 401 to the south, and stretches as far west as Bathurst Street and as far east as Victoria Park Avenue.

Population (2016)

118,800

Average household income (2016)

$87,416

History

Ward 23 along with a portion of Ward 24 and a portion of Ward 25 were combined to create the new Ward 18 – Willowdale for the 2018 election. John Filion was elected councillor for Ward 23 in 1998 after the creation of the ward. Filion was set to retire in 2018, but decided to run for re-election once the Doug Ford government passed legislation cutting council to 25 wards from 47.

