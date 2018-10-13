Toronto election 2018: Ward 18 Willowdale

Candidates

Farah Aslani

Lily Cheng

Sonny Cho

Danny De Santis

David Epstein

John Filion*

Norman Gardiner

Andrew Herbst

Albert Kim

Gerald Mak

Sam Mathi

Sam Moini

David Mousavi

Jin Chung Park

Winston Park

Hamid Shakeri

Saman Tabasi Nejad

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Federal representative

Ali Ehsassi (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Stan Cho (PC)

Boundary

This district is bordered by Highway 401 to the south, and stretches as far west as Bathurst Street and as far east as Victoria Park Avenue.

Population (2016)

118,800

Average household income (2016)

$87,416

History

Ward 23 along with a portion of Ward 24 and a portion of Ward 25 were combined to create the new Ward 18 – Willowdale for the 2018 election. John Filion was elected councillor for Ward 23 in 1998 after the creation of the ward. Filion was set to retire in 2018, but decided to run for re-election once the Doug Ford government passed legislation cutting council to 25 wards from 47.

