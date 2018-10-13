Toronto election 2018: Ward 9 Davenport

Candidates

Ana Bailão*

Mark Balack

Nahum Mann

Troy Young

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

Federal representative

Julie Dzerowicz (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Marit Stiles (NDP)

Boundary

This ward is roughly bordered by the CP Rail tracks on the west and south, Rogers Road, the CN Rail tracks, Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street on the north side, and Winona Drive, Ossington Avenue, Dundas Street West and Davenport Road on the east side.

Population (2016)

108,470

Average household income (2016)

$80,807

History

The new Ward 9 is largely made up of the old Wards 17 and 18 along with the western edge of the old Ward 19. Ana Bailão, who was first elected as Ward 18 councillor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014, is running in the new Ward 9. Ward 17 Councillor Cesar Palacio was originally registered to run under the 47-ward model, but he withdrew his nomination to run in the election after the 25 wards were created. Ward 19 Councillor Mike Layton is running in the new Ward 11 University-Rosedale.

