Toronto election 2018: Ward 11 University–Rosedale

Candidates

Michael Borrelli

Marc Cormier

Mike Layton*

Joyce Rowlands

George Sawision

Michael Shaw

Nicki Ward

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

Federal representative

Chrystia Freeland (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Jessica Bell (NDP)

Boundary

This ward is roughly bordered by Ossington Avenue on the west side, the CP Rail tracks, Yonge Street, Mount Pleasant Cemetery and the Moore Park Ravine on the north side, Bayview Avenue, the Don River, Rosedale Valley Road, Bloor Street East as well as Charles, College and Yonge streets on the east side, and Dundas Street West on the south side.

Population (2016)

104,310

Average household income (2016)

$170,832

History

The new Ward 11 University–Rosedale is made up of parts of the old Wards 19, 20 and 27. Mike Layton, who was first elected as the councillor for Ward 19 in 2010 and re-elected in 2014, is running in the new Ward 11. Ward 20 Councillor Joe Cressy is running in the new Ward 10 Spadina–Fort York. Ward 27 Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam is running in the new Ward 13 Toronto Centre.

