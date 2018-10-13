Politics
Toronto election 2018: Ward 3 Etobicoke–Lakeshore

Voting day in Toronto is on Oct. 22.

Candidates

Svitlana Burlakova
Iain Davis
Pamela Gough
Mark Grimes*
Robert Gunnyon
Michael Julihen
Michael Loomans
Amber Morley
Peggy Mulder
Patrizia Nigro

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

Federal representative

James Maloney (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Christine Hogarth (PC)

Boundary

The ward is located is in the southwest corner of Toronto and its rough boundaries are the Etobicoke Creek on the west, Highway 427, Bloor Street, Kipling Avenue, Mimico Creek and Dundas Street West on the north, Humber River on the east and Lake Ontario on the south.

Population (2016)

129,080

Average household income (2016)

$105,994

Ward history

Ward 3 combines two wards (Wards 5 and 6) for the 2018 election. Ward 5 is held by councillor Justin Di Ciano, who is not running for re-election. Born in Orillia, Mark Grimes has served as Ward 6 councillor since 2003 and is seeking a win in his fifth consecutive election.

