Toronto election 2018: Ward 5 York South–Weston
Candidates
Keaton Austin
Deeqa Barre
Joey Carapinha
Frank Di Giorgio*
Fred Fosu
Harpeet Gulri
Frances Nunziata*
Cedric Ogilvie
Lekan Olawoye
Chiara Padovani
Luis Portillo
* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election
Federal representative
Ahmed Hussen (Liberal)
Provincial representative
Faisal Hassan (NDP)
Boundary
A ward sandwiched between old Toronto and Etobicoke, this district is bordered by Humber River to the west, Highway 401 to the north, the CPR Rail line to the south and the CN Rail line to the east.
Population (2016)
116,685
Average household income (2016)
$67,954
Ward history
Ward 5 combines two wards (Wards 11 and 12) for the 2018 election. Ward 11 has been held by councillor Frances Nunziata since 2003. She has served as speaker of Toronto council since 2010. Frank Di Giorgio is councillor for Ward 12. He has held that office since 2010 and served as budget chief under former mayor Rob Ford. Both are seeking re-election.
