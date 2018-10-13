Politics
October 13, 2018 2:20 am

Toronto election 2018: Ward 5 York South–Weston

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Voting day in Toronto is on Oct. 22.

Global News
A A

Candidates

Keaton Austin
Deeqa Barre
Joey Carapinha
Frank Di Giorgio*
Fred Fosu
Harpeet Gulri
Frances Nunziata*
Cedric Ogilvie
Lekan Olawoye
Chiara Padovani
Luis Portillo

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

Story continues below

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Federal representative

Ahmed Hussen (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Faisal Hassan (NDP)

Boundary

A ward sandwiched between old Toronto and Etobicoke, this district is bordered by Humber River to the west, Highway 401 to the north, the CPR Rail line to the south and the CN Rail line to the east.

Population (2016)

116,685

Average household income (2016)

$67,954

Ward history

Ward 5 combines two wards (Wards 11 and 12) for the 2018 election. Ward 11 has been held by councillor Frances Nunziata since 2003. She has served as speaker of Toronto council since 2010. Frank Di Giorgio is councillor for Ward 12. He has held that office since 2010 and served as budget chief under former mayor Rob Ford. Both are seeking re-election.

Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Toronto Election
Toronto City Council
Toronto election
Toronto Election 2018
Toronto election results
Toronto politics
Ward 5
Ward 5 election results
Ward 5 York South--Weston
Ward 5 York South--Weston election results
Weston
York South
York South-Weston
York South—Weston election results

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News