Toronto election 2018: Ward 21 Scarborough Centre

Candidates

Paul Beatty

Vivek Bhatt

Fawzi Bidawi

Randy Bucao

Zia Choudhary

Zamir ul hassan Nadeem

Arfan Navdeed

Raphael Rosch

Nur Saifullah

Michael Thompson*

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Federal representative

Salma Zahid (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Christina Mitas (PC)

Boundary

The riding is bordered by Highway 401 to the north, McCowan Road, Lawrence Avenue and Bellamy Road to the east, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, and Eglinton Avenue to the south.

Population (2016)

112,605

Average household income (2016)

$70,624

History

Ward 37 and a portion of Ward 38 were combined to create the new Ward 21 Scarborough Centre for the 2018 election. Michael Thompson was elected councillor for Ward 37 in 2003. He is seeking re-election.

Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards