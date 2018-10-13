Politics
October 13, 2018 2:04 am

Toronto election 2018: Ward 21 Scarborough Centre

By Web Coordinator  Global News

Voting day in Toronto is on Oct. 22.

Global News
A A

Candidates

Paul Beatty
Vivek Bhatt
Fawzi Bidawi
Randy Bucao
Zia Choudhary
Zamir ul hassan Nadeem
Arfan Navdeed
Raphael Rosch
Nur Saifullah
Michael Thompson*

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Story continues below

Federal representative

Salma Zahid (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Christina Mitas (PC)

Boundary

The riding is bordered by Highway 401 to the north, McCowan Road, Lawrence Avenue and Bellamy Road to the east, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, and Eglinton Avenue to the south.

Population (2016)

112,605

Average household income (2016)

$70,624

History

Ward 37 and a portion of Ward 38 were combined to create the new Ward 21 Scarborough Centre for the 2018 election. Michael Thompson was elected councillor for Ward 37 in 2003. He is seeking re-election.

Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Toronto Election
Scarborough Centre
Scarborough Centre election results
Toronto City Council
Toronto election
Toronto Election 2018
Toronto election results
Toronto politics
Ward 21
Ward 21 election results
Ward 21 Scarborough Centre
Ward 21 Scarborough Centre election results

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News