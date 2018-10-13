Toronto election 2018: Ward 21 Scarborough Centre
Candidates
Paul Beatty
Vivek Bhatt
Fawzi Bidawi
Randy Bucao
Zia Choudhary
Zamir ul hassan Nadeem
Arfan Navdeed
Raphael Rosch
Nur Saifullah
Michael Thompson*
* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election
TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote
Federal representative
Salma Zahid (Liberal)
Provincial representative
Christina Mitas (PC)
Boundary
The riding is bordered by Highway 401 to the north, McCowan Road, Lawrence Avenue and Bellamy Road to the east, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, and Eglinton Avenue to the south.
Population (2016)
112,605
Average household income (2016)
$70,624
History
Ward 37 and a portion of Ward 38 were combined to create the new Ward 21 Scarborough Centre for the 2018 election. Michael Thompson was elected councillor for Ward 37 in 2003. He is seeking re-election.
Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.