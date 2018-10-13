Toronto election 2018: Ward 6 York Centre

Candidates

Maria Augimeri*

James Pasternak*

Louise Russo

Edward Zaretsky

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Federal representative

Michael Levitt (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Roman Baber (PC)

Boundary

Neither in York, nor the centre of any area, York Centre is bordered by Steeles Avenue to the north and Highway 401 to the south. It stretches as far west as Jane Street and as far east as Yonge in a diagonal movement.

Population (2016)

104,320

Average household income (2016)

$84,717

Ward history

Ward 6 combines two wards (Wards 9 and 10) for the 2018 election. Maria Augimeri has been Ward 9 councillor since 2000. She also held the office for Ward 7 in 1997. Ward 10 has been represented by James Pasternak since 2010. He was previously elected as a TDSB trustee in 2006. Both are seeking re-election.

Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards