Quebec to table budget, but minister says don’t expect new big-ticket items

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Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is set to table his budget today for the upcoming fiscal year.

Speaking to journalists Tuesday, he said Quebecers shouldn’t expect any new big-ticket items as the province tries to reduce the deficit.

Today’s budget will likely be Girard’s last before the fall general election, and it comes shortly before the governing Coalition Avenir Québec chooses a new leader next month to replace Premier François Legault.

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Girard has said the budget will include an envelope of money for Legault’s successor — Christine Fréchette or Bernard Drainville — to use to deliver on campaign promises.

In his fiscal update last November, Girard said the province was projected to have a deficit of $12.4 billion for the 2025-26 fiscal year, or 1.5 per cent of the GDP.

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Girard has said government spending will focus on core functions and infrastructure, as well as on tackling issues like conjugal violence and homelessness.