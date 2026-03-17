Tim Hortons recalls thousands of mugs that may burn you if filled with hot liquid

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Tim Hortons is recalling its Pink and White Colour Changing Donut Mug, sold in restaurants and online between January and February, due to a safety issue.

In a recall notice issued on Monday, Health Canada says the issues are related to a burn hazard and involve a 16oz. white ceramic mug with a doughnut design on the front and back of the product. The interior and handle of the mug are both pink, while the chocolate chip doughnut decal changes colour and reveals one of four different doughnut designs when warm liquid is poured into the mug.

Health Canada warns that the mug may crack or break when in use or filled with hot liquid, posing a burn hazard to users.

Health Canada has recalled thousands of Tim Hortons mugs due to a safety issue. Health Canada

As of March 10, Tim Hortons has received 28 reports of incidents in Canada and one report of a burn injury, according to Health Canada.

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Anyone who purchased the recalled mug is asked to immediately stop using it and return it to a Tim Hortons restaurant location by April 22, 2026, for a full refund.

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“Returns may be accepted thereafter for refund,” the recall notice adds.

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Tim Hortons reported that 25,040 units of the affected mug were sold in Canada between January 2026 and February 2026. The mugs were manufactured in China by Anbo Home Goods (Shenzen) Co. Ltd.

Health Canada is urging anyone who has experienced any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product to fill out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

Health Canada has recalled thousands of Tim Hortons mugs due to a safety issue. Health Canada

The Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.

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In February, Tim Hortons advised guests who purchased the mug between Jan. 15 and Feb. 18 to stop using it and return it to any Tim Hortons location for a full refund.

At the time, there had been no reports of injuries but a small number of guests let the company know that their mug had “developed a crack.”

Tim Hortons voluntarily removed the mugs from sale “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the restaurant.