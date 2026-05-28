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6 comments

  1. winston smith 1984
    May 28, 2026 at 9:31 am

    this is laughable Brookfield literally moved out of canada. investment hub? this guy wint out in his or his investors money here why the heck should anyone else. goooo carney

  2. Elbows Up
    May 28, 2026 at 9:27 am

    Carney doesn’t invest in Canada. He invests in the USA.

  3. Zhāng
    May 28, 2026 at 9:19 am

    canada investment hub, lol aaahh to funny no thinking country be mindless enough, cost to much, very risky.

  4. Anonymous
    May 28, 2026 at 9:05 am

    جوجل لكندا ارسل لي في الخاص برسل معك كندا كل اليوم

  5. A
    May 28, 2026 at 9:00 am

    But I thought we had to pull away from the US! Didn’t Carney tell us he was going to find ither trading partners and other investors?

  6. James S
    May 28, 2026 at 8:49 am

    F*ck you Global and your f*scist censorship! KISS MY AZZ YOU ANTI CANADIAN, BOUGHT AND PAID FOR LIBERAL WH*RE!!!

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Economy

Carney to pitch Canada as investment hub in New York speech

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2026 8:23 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney promotes ‘Build Canada’ agenda at Global Progress summit'
Carney promotes ‘Build Canada’ agenda at Global Progress summit
WATCH ABOVE: Carney promotes ‘Build Canada’ agenda at Global Progress summit – May 9, 2026
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Prime Minister Mark Carney is in New York City Thursday to meet with business leaders as the relationship between Canada and the United States remains rocky ahead of a review of the continental trade pact.

The Prime Minister’s Office has not identified the CEOs, entrepreneurs, business leaders and money managers Carney is expected to meet with to pitch Canada as an investment destination.

Carney is also set to deliver remarks at the Economic Club of New York outlining Canada’s new economic strategy and the progress made so far.

The trip comes as Mexican and American officials meet this week for negotiations on the Canada-U.S.-Mexico-Agreement on trade, better known as CUSMA.

The United States has not officially launched CUSMA negotiations with Canada.

U.S Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Tuesday there are significant trade issues with Canada but he has been in regular contact with his Canadian counterparts.

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The CUSMA review sets up a three-way choice for each country to make in July. They can renew the deal for another 16 years, withdraw from it or signal both non-renewal and non-withdrawal — which would trigger an annual review that could keep negotiations going for up to a decade.

Click to play video: 'Mexico seeks closer trade ties with Canada as CUSMA deadline looms'
Mexico seeks closer trade ties with Canada as CUSMA deadline looms

Greer has suggested the Trump administration is unlikely to rubber-stamp a renewal and the three countries are preparing for lengthy trade talks.

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U.S. President Donald Trump froze negotiations with Canada last year because he was angered by an Ontario-sponsored ad quoting former president Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs.

While the relationship appeared to thaw in March after a meeting between Greer and Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, no official negotiations have been launched.

Greer said Tuesday most countries “begrudgingly” accepted that some level of tariffs would remain but Canada is in a “different spot” and it’s “hard to see where that ends.” He said tariffs would remain on Canada and Mexico, despite the trade agreement.

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As the Trump administration continues to signal a turbulent path forward for the bilateral relationship — it paused the long-standing Permanent Joint Board on Defense earlier this month — Carney has focused on securing investment and deepening Canadian ties with other countries.

On Wednesday, Carney announced the federal government is entering into contract negotiations with Sweden’s Saab to buy a fleet of surveillance aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force.

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