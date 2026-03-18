Saskatchewan to table deficit budget, but Moe promises protection of public services

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Saskatchewan’s government is planning to table a deficit budget today in a move that Premier Scott Moe says protects public services.

Moe has not said how large the deficit will be but says the province’s economy is strong enough to weather global uncertainty.

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He has said market volatility, including China’s previous tariffs on Canadian canola, have caused revenues to shrink.

The premier has also said Saskatchewan won’t raise taxes or cut services.

He says his government plans to spend more money on health care, including hiring nurse practitioners, lowering wait times and expanding virtual appointments.

The Opposition NDP says it has little confidence in the budget, as the Saskatchewan Party government is projected to not balance a promised surplus last year.