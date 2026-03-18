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Politics

Saskatchewan to table deficit budget, but Moe promises protection of public services

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2026 9:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s finance minister says budget intends to protect provincial services'
Saskatchewan’s finance minister says budget intends to protect provincial services
RELATED: Saskatchewan's finance minister says budget intends to protect provincial services
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Saskatchewan’s government is planning to table a deficit budget today in a move that Premier Scott Moe says protects public services.

Moe has not said how large the deficit will be but says the province’s economy is strong enough to weather global uncertainty.

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He has said market volatility, including China’s previous tariffs on Canadian canola, have caused revenues to shrink.

The premier has also said Saskatchewan won’t raise taxes or cut services.

He says his government plans to spend more money on health care, including hiring nurse practitioners, lowering wait times and expanding virtual appointments.

The Opposition NDP says it has little confidence in the budget, as the Saskatchewan Party government is projected to not balance a promised surplus last year.

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