Toronto election 2018: Ward 8 Eglinton–Lawrence
Candidates
Jennifer Arp
Christin Carmichael Greb*
Mike Colle
Darren Dunlop
Lauralyn Johnston
Beth Levy
Randall Pancer
Josh Pede
Peter Tijiri
Dyanoosh Youssefi
* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election
TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote
Federal representative
Marco Mendicino (Liberal)
Provincial representative
Robin Martin (PC)
Boundary
The ward is located in central Toronto and its boundaries are the rail line on the west where GO Transit Barrie line trains run, Highway 401 on the north, Yonge Street on the east and Eglinton Avenue West on the south.
Population (2016)
114,395
Average household income (2016)
$162,674
Ward history
Ward 8 combines two wards (Wards 15 and 16) for the 2018 election. Josh Colle, who has held Ward 15 since 2010 and served as TTC Chair from 2015 to 2018, is not running for re-election. Mike Colle, a former city councillor and recent MPP, who also happens to be Josh’s father, has registered to run in Ward 8. Christin Carmichael Greb was first elected to city council for Ward 16 in 2014. She is seeking re-election.
Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.