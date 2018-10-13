Toronto election 2018: Ward 8 Eglinton–Lawrence

Candidates

Jennifer Arp

Christin Carmichael Greb*

Mike Colle

Darren Dunlop

Lauralyn Johnston

Beth Levy

Randall Pancer

Josh Pede

Peter Tijiri

Dyanoosh Youssefi

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

Federal representative

Marco Mendicino (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Robin Martin (PC)

Boundary

The ward is located in central Toronto and its boundaries are the rail line on the west where GO Transit Barrie line trains run, Highway 401 on the north, Yonge Street on the east and Eglinton Avenue West on the south.

Population (2016)

114,395

Average household income (2016)

$162,674

Ward history

Ward 8 combines two wards (Wards 15 and 16) for the 2018 election. Josh Colle, who has held Ward 15 since 2010 and served as TTC Chair from 2015 to 2018, is not running for re-election. Mike Colle, a former city councillor and recent MPP, who also happens to be Josh’s father, has registered to run in Ward 8. Christin Carmichael Greb was first elected to city council for Ward 16 in 2014. She is seeking re-election.

