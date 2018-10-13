Politics
October 13, 2018 2:17 am

Toronto election 2018: Ward 8 Eglinton–Lawrence

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Voting day in Toronto is on Oct. 22.

Global News
A A

Candidates

Jennifer Arp
Christin Carmichael Greb*
Mike Colle
Darren Dunlop
Lauralyn Johnston
Beth Levy
Randall Pancer
Josh Pede
Peter Tijiri
Dyanoosh Youssefi

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Story continues below

Federal representative

Marco Mendicino (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Robin Martin (PC)

Boundary

The ward is located in central Toronto and its boundaries are the rail line on the west where GO Transit Barrie line trains run, Highway 401 on the north, Yonge Street on the east and Eglinton Avenue West on the south.

Population (2016)

114,395

Average household income (2016)

$162,674

Ward history

Ward 8 combines two wards (Wards 15 and 16) for the 2018 election. Josh Colle, who has held Ward 15 since 2010 and served as TTC Chair from 2015 to 2018, is not running for re-election. Mike Colle, a former city councillor and recent MPP, who also happens to be Josh’s father, has registered to run in Ward 8. Christin Carmichael Greb was first elected to city council for Ward 16 in 2014. She is seeking re-election.

Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Toronto Election
Eglinton-Lawrence
Eglinton—Lawrence election results
Toronto City Council
Toronto election
Toronto Election 2018
Toronto election results
Toronto politics
Ward 8
Ward 8 Eglinton--Lawrence
Ward 8 Eglinton--Lawrence election results
Ward 8 election results

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News