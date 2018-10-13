Toronto election 2018: Ward 13 Toronto Centre
Candidates
Darren Abramson
Khuran Aftab
Jon Callegher
Richard Forget
Tim Gordanier
Jonathan Heath
John Jeffery
Walied Khogali Ali
Gladys Larbie
Barbara Lavoie
Ryan Lester
Kyle McNally
Catherina Perez
George Smitherman
Jordan Stone
Lucy Troisi*
Megann Willson
Rob Wolvin
Kristyn Wong-Tam*
* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election
TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote
Federal representative
Bill Morneau (Liberal)
Provincial representative
Suze Morrison (NDP)
Boundary
This ward is roughly bordered by Bay, College and Yonge Streets as well as Dundas Street West on the west side, The Esplanade on the south side, the Don River on the east side, Rosedale Valley Road, Bloor Street East, Mount Pleasant Road and Charles Street on the north side.
Population (2016)
103,805
Average household income (2016)
$75,382
History
The new Ward 13 Toronto Centre is made up of parts of the old Wards 27 and 28. Kristyn Wong-Tam, who was first elected as the councillor for Ward 27 in 2010 and re-elected in 2014, is running against Ward 28 Councillor Lucy Troisi, who was appointed in 2017 to fill the seat after Councillor Pam McConnell died.
Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.