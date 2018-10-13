Toronto election 2018: Ward 13 Toronto Centre

Candidates

Darren Abramson

Khuran Aftab

Jon Callegher

Richard Forget

Tim Gordanier

Jonathan Heath

John Jeffery

Walied Khogali Ali

Gladys Larbie

Barbara Lavoie

Ryan Lester

Kyle McNally

Catherina Perez

George Smitherman

Jordan Stone

Lucy Troisi*

Megann Willson

Rob Wolvin

Kristyn Wong-Tam*

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Federal representative

Bill Morneau (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Suze Morrison (NDP)

Boundary

This ward is roughly bordered by Bay, College and Yonge Streets as well as Dundas Street West on the west side, The Esplanade on the south side, the Don River on the east side, Rosedale Valley Road, Bloor Street East, Mount Pleasant Road and Charles Street on the north side.

Population (2016)

103,805

Average household income (2016)

$75,382

History

The new Ward 13 Toronto Centre is made up of parts of the old Wards 27 and 28. Kristyn Wong-Tam, who was first elected as the councillor for Ward 27 in 2010 and re-elected in 2014, is running against Ward 28 Councillor Lucy Troisi, who was appointed in 2017 to fill the seat after Councillor Pam McConnell died.

Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards