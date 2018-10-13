Toronto election 2018: Ward 22 Scarborough–Agincourt

Candidates

Jude Coutinho

Jim Karygiannis*

Norm Kelly*

Michael Korzeniewski

Vincent Lee

Roland Lin

Jason Woychesko

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

Federal representative

Jean Yip (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Aris Babikian (PC)

Boundary

The riding is bordered by Highway 401 to the south, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Steeles Avenue to the north and Midland Avenue to the east.

Population (2016)

105,540

Average household income (2016)

$75,768

History

Wards 39 and 40 were combined to create the new Ward 22 Scarborough–Agincourt for the 2018 election. Jim Karygiannis was elected councillor for Ward 39 in 2014. He will be facing off against Ward 40 Councillor Norm Kelly, who has been in office since 2000.

