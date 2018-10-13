Toronto election 2018: Ward 25 Scarborough–Rouge Park
Candidates
Amanda Cain
Paul Cookson
Daniel Cubellis
Jasper Ghori
Reza Khoshdel
Cheryl Lewis-Thurab
Dave Madder
Jennifer McKelvie
Christopher Riley
Neethan Shan*
Joseph Thomas
* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election
Federal representative
Gary Anandasangaree (Liberal)
Provincial representative
Vijay Thanigasalam (PC)
Boundary
The ward is bordered by Lake Ontario to the south, Morningside Avenue, Highway 401 and Neilson Road to the west, Steeles Avenue to the north and Scarborough-Pickering line to the east.
Population (2016)
102,275
Average household income (2016)
$99,715
History
Wards 42 and 44 were combined to create the new Ward 25 Scarborough–Rouge Park for the 2018 election. Neethan Shan was elected to Toronto City Council in a byelection. He is seeking re-election.
