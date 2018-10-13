Politics
October 13, 2018 2:00 am

Toronto election 2018: Ward 25 Scarborough–Rouge Park

By Web Coordinator  Global News

Voting day in Toronto is on Oct. 22.

Candidates

Amanda Cain
Paul Cookson
Daniel Cubellis
Jasper Ghori
Reza Khoshdel
Cheryl Lewis-Thurab
Dave Madder
Jennifer McKelvie
Christopher Riley
Neethan Shan*
Joseph Thomas

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

TORONTO ELECTION: How, where and when to vote

Federal representative

Gary Anandasangaree (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Vijay Thanigasalam (PC)

Boundary

The ward is bordered by Lake Ontario to the south, Morningside Avenue, Highway 401 and Neilson Road to the west, Steeles Avenue to the north and Scarborough-Pickering line to the east.

Population (2016)

102,275

Average household income (2016)

$99,715

History

Wards 42 and 44 were combined to create the new Ward 25 Scarborough–Rouge Park for the 2018 election. Neethan Shan was elected to Toronto City Council in a byelection. He is seeking re-election.

Google map of Toronto’s 25 wards

Global News