Toronto election 2018: Ward 25 Scarborough–Rouge Park

Amanda Cain

Paul Cookson

Daniel Cubellis

Jasper Ghori

Reza Khoshdel

Cheryl Lewis-Thurab

Dave Madder

Jennifer McKelvie

Christopher Riley

Neethan Shan*

Joseph Thomas

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

Federal representative

Gary Anandasangaree (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Vijay Thanigasalam (PC)

Boundary

The ward is bordered by Lake Ontario to the south, Morningside Avenue, Highway 401 and Neilson Road to the west, Steeles Avenue to the north and Scarborough-Pickering line to the east.

Population (2016)

102,275

Average household income (2016)

$99,715

History

Wards 42 and 44 were combined to create the new Ward 25 Scarborough–Rouge Park for the 2018 election. Neethan Shan was elected to Toronto City Council in a byelection. He is seeking re-election.

