Toronto election 2018: Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest

Gerard Arbour

Mohsin Bhuiyan

Paulina Corpuz

Gary Crawford*

Michelle Holland-Berardinetti*

John Letonja

Robert McDermott

Suman Roy

Curtis Smith

Bruce Waters

* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election

Federal representative

Bill Blair (Liberal)

Provincial representative

Doly Begum (NDP)

Boundary

The riding is bordered by Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Eglinton Avenue to the north, Markham Road to the east and Lake Ontario to the south.

Population (2016)

110,280

Average household income (2016)

$78,561

History

Wards 35 and 36 were combined to create the new Ward 20 – Scarborough Southwest for the 2018 election. Gary Crawford was elected councillor for Ward 36 in 2010. He will face off against Ward 35 Councillor Michelle Holland-Berardinetti, who was elected in 2010. Both are seeking re-election.

