Toronto election 2018: Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest
Candidates
Gerard Arbour
Mohsin Bhuiyan
Paulina Corpuz
Gary Crawford*
Michelle Holland-Berardinetti*
John Letonja
Robert McDermott
Suman Roy
Curtis Smith
Bruce Waters
* indicates an incumbent member of council running for re-election
Federal representative
Bill Blair (Liberal)
Provincial representative
Doly Begum (NDP)
Boundary
The riding is bordered by Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Eglinton Avenue to the north, Markham Road to the east and Lake Ontario to the south.
Population (2016)
110,280
Average household income (2016)
$78,561
History
Wards 35 and 36 were combined to create the new Ward 20 – Scarborough Southwest for the 2018 election. Gary Crawford was elected councillor for Ward 36 in 2010. He will face off against Ward 35 Councillor Michelle Holland-Berardinetti, who was elected in 2010. Both are seeking re-election.
